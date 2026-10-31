Trump Extends An Olive Branch And The MOAB To Iran, What Should They Believe?
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Former senior CIA Analyst Raymond McGovern unpacks what lies behind Trump's olive branch and threats of annihilation, and asks how Iran should respond to JD Vance's letter: a fig leaf to drop its guard before it gets clobbered, or an off-ramp that lets Trump escape the current US corner?
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