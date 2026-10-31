Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs, Kuwait's Foreign Minister Hold Phone Call

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and endeavors aimed at a solution that guarantees freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement achieving sustainable peace in the region.

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