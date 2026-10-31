Qatar's Adham Al Deeb Wins Silver At Asian Junior Fencing Championships

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's Adham Al Deeb claimed the silver medal in the individual foil event at the Asian Junior Fencing Championships in Bahrain.

Al Deeb narrowly missed out on gold after losing 15-14 to top seed Lau Kinji Tsun Yin of Hong Kong in a closely contested final, settling for second place.

The achievement provides a significant boost for the Qatari fencer ahead of the Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games.