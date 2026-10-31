Qatar's Adham Al Deeb Wins Silver At Asian Junior Fencing Championships
Al Deeb narrowly missed out on gold after losing 15-14 to top seed Lau Kinji Tsun Yin of Hong Kong in a closely contested final, settling for second place.
The achievement provides a significant boost for the Qatari fencer ahead of the Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games.
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