United States Signs Participation Contract For Expo 2030 Riyadh, Strengthening Momentum For Global Participation - AETOS...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--The United States of America has signed its Participation Contract for Expo 2030 Riyadh, marking a significant milestone in the World Expo's preparations and further strengthening the momentum for international participation in the global event.

The signing marks an important step in the United States' journey towards Expo 2030 Riyadh, paving the way for the development of its pavilion, programming and visitor experience. It also reinforces the growing international commitment to Expo 2030 Riyadh, as countries move from confirming their participation to actively shaping the experiences, ideas and innovations they will bring to the Kingdom in 2030.

The Participation Contract was signed by His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the 2026 G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia. The signing ceremony was attended by Her Royal Highness Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States, and Talal Al-Marri, CEO of Expo 2030 Riyadh.

Building on its longstanding tradition of participation in World Expos, the United States will develop its presence on a dedicated plot within Expo 2030 Riyadh's Technology precinct. Its participation will offer an opportunity to showcase American innovation, creativity and technological leadership, while contributing to the Expo's theme,“Foresight for Tomorrow.”

The United States joins a growing number of countries that have formalised their participation in Expo 2030 Riyadh, reflecting continued progress in international engagement. More than 185 Official Participants have confirmed participation, with preparations advancing across pavilion planning, content development and programming. Each new contract marks a further step in translating international commitments into a robust and compelling World Expo experience.

Meanwhile, work continues to progress across the Expo site in northern Riyadh, with infrastructure development and construction of key assets advancing. Together, these milestones demonstrate the progress being made on both fronts: building the physical foundations of Expo 2030 Riyadh and bringing together the international participants who will shape its content and visitor experience.

Held under the theme “Foresight for Tomorrow,” Expo 2030 Riyadh will take place from 1 October 2030 to 31 March 2031, bringing together countries and international organisations from around the world and welcoming more than 42 million visits over six months. Through its five thematic areas - Technology, Planet, Humanity, Culture and Collaboration - the Expo will provide a global platform for nations to share their achievements and ambitions, explore solutions to shared challenges and inspire new possibilities for the future.

About Expo 2030 Riyadh

Running from 1 October 2030 to 31 March 2031, Expo 2030 Riyadh will be among the most ambitious World Expos ever conceived with a 6 million square meter site that will bring together 197 Official Participants and is expected to welcome 42 million visits across 5 distinct districts.

Held under the theme“Foresight for Tomorrow,” and hosted in Riyadh - a city of action and ambition - Expo 2030 Riyadh will provide a platform for participants to exchange ideas, shape solutions, and build partnerships that drive real impact, address global challenges, and unlock new opportunities. The World Expo will feature immersive cultural zones, daily activations, and AI-powered interactions, blending traditional Saudi hospitality with cutting-edge technology. Following the six-month event, the Expo site will evolve into a vibrant destination, continuing to attract visitors and contribute to Riyadh's dynamic urban landscape.

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