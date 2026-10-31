5 Reasons Not To Miss CENTRAL ANNIVERSARY 2026 WHERE WONDERS BLOOM At Central Chidlom! A Star-Studded Opening With Namtanfilm And Billkin Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 October 2026 – Celebrating, transforms Central Chidlom into a spectacularfilled with flowers, art, fashion, food and exciting experiences! Running from, this spectacular flower festival brings five must-experience highlights to the heart of Bangkok.

A Star-Studded Opening Celebration

The festival kicked off with fan-favorite duo Namtan Tipnaree and Film Rachanun, who brought their charm and creativity to the celebration, featuring a special charity art auction of their artworks. All proceeds will benefit the Kamlangjai Project, supporting opportunities and new beginnings for inmates and former inmates. The excitement continued with a special mini concert by Billkin Putthipong, followed by electrifying music from DJ ROOTS and PATRA B, making it a night to remember.

<p> And the excitement doesn't stop there. Here are <strong> 5 reasons to experience this year's spectacular flower festival.</strong></p> <p> <strong> 1. Six Floral Worlds, Endless Photo Opportunities</strong></p> <p> Explore six picture-perfect floral worlds across Floors G–5: <strong> WHITE VIBE</strong>, featuring elegant white blooms and a 3.8-metre giant vase; <strong> SWEET BREEZE</strong>, with ballet-inspired floral displays; <strong> GOOD MOOD</strong>, a pastel meadow with 31 adorable sheep sculptures; <strong> THE HIDDEN WONDER OF TREE ROOTS</strong>, an imaginative nature-inspired installation; <strong> HANG HANG</strong>, showcasing vibrant hanging floral art; and <strong> KEEP SMILING</strong>, a playful meadow with charming dog sculptures. Every floor offers a picture-perfect moment!</p> <p> <strong> 2. Discover Art & Flowers by Japanese Artist YUTA OKUDA</strong></p> <p> Experience a stunning <strong> Art & Flower Installation by YUTA OKUDA</strong>, featuring colourful handcrafted flowers made from corn husks, at the connecting tunnel between Central Chidlom and Central Embassy. Continue your creative journey with <strong>“A Canvas to Carry: Tote Bag Painting Workshop”</strong> on Floor 5 at Central Embassy.</p> See also What If Anxiety Isn't the Enemy? Bupa's Health or Hype Video Series Explores the Body's Response to Anxiety and New Approach to Workplace Burnout <p> <strong> 3. Get Creative with DIY Workshops & AI Beauty Experiences</strong></p> <p> Enjoy hands-on activities including <strong> Blooming Keychain, Flower Patch on Tote, Malai Bar & Styling</strong> (traditional Thai floral garlands reimagined as fashion accessories), <strong> Resin Mobile Case, Hammered Flower Art</strong> and <strong> Perfume Atelier</strong> workshops.</p> <p> Discover <strong> CENTRAL SKIN AI</strong>, offering AI-powered skin analysis in approximately five minutes, along with complimentary skincare samples at Beauty Galerie, Floor G. Step into a 3D floral world at <strong> Samsung Flower Galaxy Studio</strong>, and join the <strong> Flower Stamp Rally</strong> across eight locations for a THB 100 dining voucher, limited to 100 redemptions.</p> <p> <strong> 4. Taste Exclusive Floral Menus from 10 Popular Restaurants</strong></p> <p> Discover floral-inspired dishes and drinks from <strong> Weng, Shichi, Mozza by Cocotte,</strong> <strong> Ă</strong> <strong> n C</strong> <strong> ơ</strong> <strong> m</strong> <strong> Ă</strong> <strong> n C</strong> <strong> á</strong> <strong>, The Rolling Pinn, Greyhound, Pash Juices, Taproom, Aeb Zaab Songprapa</strong> and <strong> Lofter</strong>. Don't miss <strong> Blossom Bedazzling</strong> and the <strong> Blooming Wall</strong> at Lofter, Floor 6, plus traditional Thai floral-inspired desserts at <strong> Eathai</strong>, Central Embassy.</p> <p> <strong> 5. Shop Exclusive Collections & Enjoy Over THB 8 Million in Rewards</strong></p> <p> Enjoy up to <strong> 30% off new arrivals</strong>, plus <strong> Only at Central, Limited Edition</strong> and <strong> New Drop</strong> collections from brands including Estée Lauder, La Mer, Mardi Mercredi, SEIKO, adidas and Pandora. Get combined shopping privileges of up to <strong> 32%</strong> and discover exciting rewards.</p> <p> At Central Chidlom, spend <strong> THB 5,000 in a single receipt</strong> to enter the <strong> CENTRAL WONDERS BLOOM MYSTERY BOX</strong>, featuring over <strong> 3,000 prizes</strong>. Fitness lovers can join <strong> RUN FOR REWARDS</strong> for a <strong> THB 400 shopping discount coupon</strong> upon presenting proof of a 5 km or 10 km run. Additional privileges await international visitors and <strong> The 1 Expat</strong> members.</p> See also A Better Start, Ready for the Day: Green SM Elevates the Urban Mobility Experience in the U.S. <p> <strong> One Destination, Endless Reasons to Visit.</strong> From art and creativity to dining and shopping, experience a world of <strong> Good Mood & Good Vibes</strong> in the heart of Bangkok.</p> <p> <strong> Central Chidlom, Bangkok</strong> <br /> <strong> 29 October – 2 November 2026</strong></p> <p> Activities, promotions and privileges are subject to terms and conditions. Selected workshops require qualifying purchases.</p> <p>Hashtag: #CentralAnniversary2026 #WhereWondersBloom #CentralDepartmentStore #CentralChidlom</p> <p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p> <p></p> <h2></h2>