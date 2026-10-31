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5 Reasons Not To Miss CENTRAL ANNIVERSARY 2026 WHERE WONDERS BLOOM At Central Chidlom! A Star-Studded Opening With Namtanfilm And Billkin Arabian Post

5 Reasons Not To Miss CENTRAL ANNIVERSARY 2026 WHERE WONDERS BLOOM At Central Chidlom! A Star-Studded Opening With Namtanfilm And Billkin Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-31 02:16:22

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 October 2026 – Celebrating 79 years, Central Department Store, under Central Retail, transforms Central Chidlom into a spectacular “Dream Garden” filled with flowers, art, fashion, food and exciting experiences! Running from 29 October – 2 November 2026, this spectacular flower festival brings five must-experience highlights to the heart of Bangkok.

A Star-Studded Opening Celebration

The festival kicked off with fan-favorite duo Namtan Tipnaree and Film Rachanun, who brought their charm and creativity to the celebration, featuring a special charity art auction of their artworks. All proceeds will benefit the Kamlangjai Project, supporting opportunities and new beginnings for inmates and former inmates. The excitement continued with a special mini concert by Billkin Putthipong, followed by electrifying music from DJ ROOTS and PATRA B, making it a night to remember.

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The Arabian Post

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