5 Reasons Not To Miss CENTRAL ANNIVERSARY 2026 WHERE WONDERS BLOOM At Central Chidlom! A Star-Studded Opening With Namtanfilm And Billkin Arabian Post
A Star-Studded Opening Celebration
The festival kicked off with fan-favorite duo Namtan Tipnaree and Film Rachanun, who brought their charm and creativity to the celebration, featuring a special charity art auction of their artworks. All proceeds will benefit the Kamlangjai Project, supporting opportunities and new beginnings for inmates and former inmates. The excitement continued with a special mini concert by Billkin Putthipong, followed by electrifying music from DJ ROOTS and PATRA B, making it a night to remember.
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