Date Posted: Saturday, October 31st, 2026

The Delaware State Police have identified 19-year-old Zyadon Briddell, from Ellendale, Delaware, as the man who died in the two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Wednesday night in Lincoln.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or has related video, to contact Master Corporal K. Argo by calling (302) 703-3264. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at ....

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*Update – Victim Identified* State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash in Lincoln News Provided By October 31, 2026, 18:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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