Italiano it Stadler Rail fornirà altri 21 treni in Finlandia Original Read more: Stadler Rail fornirà altri 21 treni in Finl

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Stadler Rail, the Thurgau-based train manufacturer, has a new contract to supply 21 additional trains to Finland. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Finland orders 21 more trains from Swiss firm Stadler This content was published on October 31, 2026 - 10:37 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

The order forms part of an option provided for in the original contract that the Finnish company VR had signed with Stadler in November 2022, the group said in a press release on Friday. The agreement covered the sale of 20 trains and an option for a further 50.

The contract has been transferred to RailStock Finland Oy, the Finnish state-owned company responsible for managing the development and leasing of rail vehicles for passenger services.

“Our aim is to ensure sustainable public rail transport that does not distort competition, by providing all operators in the country with reliable, high-quality rolling stock,” said Joakim Mette, CEO of RailStock Finland Oy, cited in the statement.

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