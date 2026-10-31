Vitaparcours: From A Zurich Gym Club To A Global Fitness Model

MENAFN - Swissinfo) If you want to do sport in Switzerland, you don't necessarily have to join a club, buy an expensive gym membership or struggle with a training plan. All you need to do is head to a vitaparcours (fitness trail) in the woods. This is the story of a Swiss export success. This content was published on October 31, 2026 - 11:00 7 minutes

I cover topics related to the Swiss Abroad and Swiss specialities, also producing a daily briefing for the Swiss Abroad community. I studied communication sciences, then worked as a reporter and video journalist for private radio and television. I have worked for SWI swissinfo in various roles since 2002.

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Deutsch de Vitaparcours: Der Welterfolg begann bei einem Zürcher Turnverein Original Read more: Vitaparcours: Der Welterfolg begann bei einem Zürcher Turnv Français fr Parcours Vita: du club de gymnastique zurichois au modèle mondial du fitness Read more: Parcours Vita: du club de gymnastique zurichois au modèle mondial du fi Italiano it Percorsi Vita: da un'associazione ginnica di Zurigo a un modello di fitness esportato nel mondo Read more: Percorsi Vita: da un'associazione ginnica di Zurigo a un modello di fitness esportato nel

You'll find this almost nowhere else in Switzerland: entry is free and the facility is usually open round the clock. It isn't located in an exclusive sports centre, but rather where many Swiss people spend part of their free time – in the woods.

The vitaparcours External link is one of Switzerland's most unassuming yet successful exports. There are now around 500 such facilities around the country, and thousands more like them can be found worldwide.

It all began with a men's gymnastics club

The story begins with a Zurich gymnastics club. In the 1960s, the men of the Zurich-Wollishofen Gymnastics Club moved their weekly gymnastics session to a nearby woodland. The head coach at the time used tree trunks, branches and other natural obstacles lying around for additional exercises.

It was a practical idea. In the woods, the group could go for a run and intersperse the route with strength and agility exercises. However, the makeshift equipment regularly disappeared because forestry workers cleared away the branches and logs.

This improvised training therefore gave rise to the desire for a permanent facility. The men found support from Vita Life Insurance, a subsidiary of what is now Zurich Insurance. On May 18, 1968, the first vitaparcours was opened in Zurich-Fluntern, near the zoo.

The original audience consisted mainly of trained gymnasts and athletes. However, the target group soon changed. From 1972 onwards, the vitaparcours was explicitly aimed at families and less athletic people as well.

Five years after it opened, there were already a hundred such facilities in Switzerland. In 1990, the 500th vitaparcours was inaugurated.

More than just a woodland trail with exercise equipment

A vitaparcours is no ordinary fitness trail. It typically follows a route of around two to three kilometres through the woods or across open countryside. Along the way, there are 15 stations set up with a wide variety of exercises, each marked with a different colour.

Blue stands for endurance, red for strength and yellow for flexibility and agility. Many stations offer several different exercise options. This means that the same course can be used in different ways by walkers, families or well-trained athletes.

Such a fitness trail is surprisingly unspectacular: it requires neither grand architecture nor complicated technology. Much of it consists of wood, metal, paved paths and weatherproof signs. It is precisely this simplicity that makes the concept so robust.

This is also precisely what makes it uniquely Swiss: the vitaparcours is at once a sports facility, a local leisure amenity and a public health infrastructure.

Like the ski slopes in Switzerland, the individual courses are now categorised by difficultyExternal lin: blue (flat terrain), red (hilly) and black (steep).

Why Switzerland?

People were already exercising outdoors on fitness equipment elsewhere, even before the first Swiss fitness trail was created. For example, a so-called Schweisstropfenbahn (beads of sweat track) was opened in the German city of Münster as early as 1962. However, this consisted of just seven stations along an existing running track.

Other countries also already had running tracks featuring simple fitness equipment. The decisive Swiss contribution, therefore, was that Vita Life Insurance developed a portable system.

This explains why Zurich is regarded as the birthplace of the modern outdoor fitness trail, even though similar precursors existed beforehand. And, much like with mini-golf, it was not necessarily the very first invention, but rather its successful standardisation that made the Swiss model the origin of a global trend.

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