COP17: Nations Agree To Combat Biodiversity Loss
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COP17: parti d'accordo su lotta a erosione biodiversità, UFAM
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Read more: COP17: parti d'accordo su lotta a erosione biodiversità,
These include setting aside at least 30% of the world's land and marine areas for biodiversity.
“The agreement represents a positive outcome that demonstrates the willingness of countries to work together to achieve the objectives of the (so-called) Global Biodiversity Framework and to accelerate its implementation”, said Katrin Schneeberger, director of the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN), who represented Switzerland during the final phase of the summit. The conference took place in Yerevan, Armenia, between October 19 and 30.
The parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity had adopted the Global Framework in December 2022 at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference held in Montréal, Canada. It includes 23 targets to be achieved by 2030 and long-term goals extending to 2050, addressing the main causes of biodiversity loss. As stated, one of the main targets is to set aside at least 30% of land and marine areas for biodiversity by 2030 (“30 by 30”), by establishing protected areas or implementing other effective land-based measures.More More Biodiversity loss in Switzerland in six graphs
This content was published on Jul 23, 2024 Biodiversity loss in the Alpine nation is above the world average, and over a third of animal and plant species are endangered. Can the trend be reversed?Read more: Biodiversity loss in Switzerland in six g
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