Italiano it COP17: parti d'accordo su lotta a erosione biodiversità, UFAM Original Read more: COP17: parti d'accordo su lotta a erosione biodiversità,

MENAFN - Swissinfo) At the 17th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, dubbed COP17, states have agreed on measures designed to speed up the implementation of decisions taken in 2022. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: COP17: nations agree to combat biodiversity loss This content was published on October 31, 2026 - 12:41 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

These include setting aside at least 30% of the world's land and marine areas for biodiversity.

“The agreement represents a positive outcome that demonstrates the willingness of countries to work together to achieve the objectives of the (so-called) Global Biodiversity Framework and to accelerate its implementation”, said Katrin Schneeberger, director of the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN), who represented Switzerland during the final phase of the summit. The conference took place in Yerevan, Armenia, between October 19 and 30.

The parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity had adopted the Global Framework in December 2022 at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference held in Montréal, Canada. It includes 23 targets to be achieved by 2030 and long-term goals extending to 2050, addressing the main causes of biodiversity loss. As stated, one of the main targets is to set aside at least 30% of land and marine areas for biodiversity by 2030 (“30 by 30”), by establishing protected areas or implementing other effective land-based measures.

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