MENAFN - Swissinfo) A cyberattack has targeted the IT support platform used by post-compulsory education institutions in canton Vaud, resulting in the theft of personal data belonging to around 3,500 teachers and 38,000 students. The canton said no sensitive data was compromised. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Data of 40,000 Swiss students and teachers stolen This content was published on October 31, 2026 - 13:58 2 minutes RTS

Names, surnames, school email addresses and the content of IT support requests were copied, according to a cantonal press releaseExternal link published on Saturday. Passwords are not stored on the platform, officials said.

While support requests sent to the IT support were accessed, the canton stressed that no school data, such as grades or student records, was stolen.

Beware of phishing attempts

The unauthorised access was detected last Monday. The platform was immediately taken offline and secured, while users were informed. The incident has been reported to the Federal Office for Cybersecurity and the cantonal data protection authority. A criminal complaint will be filed.

The canton is urging students and teachers to remain alert to possible phishing attempts, advising them to never share passwords, to be cautious of urgent or unusual messages, and to report any suspicious messages.

This incident follows a series of recent cyberattacks, such as those targeting an IT provider to the federal pension fund Publica and the online sales platform Ricardo.

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