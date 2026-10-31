UK Launches 'First' Insurance Policy For Domestic Humanoid Robots

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Tokio Marine HCC International (TMHCCI), an insurance company based in Houston, Texas, is partnering with Adrian Flux to launch what they say is“the UK's first domestic humanoid robot household insurance policy”.

The cover is available to UK customers through Adrian Flux's home insurance offering, underwritten by TMHCCI.

This new product class is intended to support the development of the emerging customer market. Demand has already emerged in the United States, where robotics and AI companies have launched humanoid robots for the home, with early models on open pre-order at $20,000. Domestic robots are expected to be in UK homes from 2027.

Stuart Heath, head of distribution, international at Tokio Marine HCC International, said:“A robot that costs thousands of pounds is not something you want sitting outside your insurance policy. Insurance has traditionally reacted to rather than facilitated new markets and products.

“TMHCCI has a long-established track record of developing innovative cover, and we are delighted to bring this to market with Adrian Flux.”

Gerry Bucke, general manager, Adrian Flux, said:“As robots start to arrive in people's homes, we wanted to work with TMHCCI to provide clarity on who is responsible if something goes wrong.

“The new cover is the first of its kind in the UK. Like the driverless car policy we launched in 2016, it will be updated as the technology and the risks evolve.”

It appears to be the world's first policy that protects your home as well as the robot.

The new policy covers damage to, and theft of, the robot, sudden damage it causes to the home or belongings and personal liability if the android injures someone or damages property.

It also provides emergency recovery or safe disablement of the humanoid following a sudden or unforeseen malfunction.