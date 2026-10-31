Qatar Participates In Global Green Growth Week 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated in Global Green Growth Week 2026, organized by the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) in Seoul, Republic of Korea. The event brought together officials, experts, and representatives from countries and international organizations working on environmental issues and sustainable development.

The Qatari delegation was led by Assistant Undersecretary for Climate Change Affairs at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Sada. Addressing the opening session, he outlined Qatar's efforts and policies to address climate change. He emphasized the country's commitment to strengthening cooperation with international partners, expanding the use of renewable energy, and supporting sustainable initiatives and solutions that advance green growth at home and abroad.

The delegation also took part in a panel discussion on climate resilience, which highlighted the importance of fostering international partnerships, developing environmental policies to address climate-related challenges, and exchanging expertise and best practices among participating countries.

On the sidelines of the event, the Qatari delegation held several bilateral meetings with representatives of other participating delegations to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation on climate change and sustainable development.