Stability Of Gulf Region Constitutes Fundamental Pillar Of International Peace And Security

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Manama: Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi underlined that establishing a stable and sustainable regional security architecture necessitates strict adherence to the principles of international law and respect for state sovereignty, bolstering collective defense systems, prioritizing diplomatic tracks, and safeguarding the security of waterways and energy supplies, alongside cementing development and international partnerships.

Speaking today at the 22nd Regional Security Summit "IISS Manama Dialogue 2026," the GCC Secretary General underscored that the security of the GCC states is indivisible and that the stability of the Arabian Gulf region constitutes a fundamental pillar of international peace and security.

The developments experienced by the region since 28 February have put the foundations of regional security to a highly critical test, following the Iranian attacks that targeted the GCC states and their civilian and vital infrastructure, resulting in casualties. This occurred despite the GCC states not being a party to the war and not seeking it; rather, they exerted intensive diplomatic efforts for mediation and de-escalation, exercising the utmost degree of restraint, he added.

Albudaiwi pointed out that the repercussions of these attacks were not limited to the countries of the region, but extended to the global economy as a result of the disruption of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately one-quarter of the world's seaborne oil trade passed prior to the crisis. This, he noted, impacted energy prices, shipping and insurance costs, and international supply chains.

He added that the GCC states base their regional efforts on a firm conviction that sustainable security cannot be achieved through military solutions alone, but requires addressing the root causes of crises and bolstering opportunities for development and stability. He highlighted the GCC's continued support for the legitimate government in the Republic of Yemen, reaching a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis in accordance with the agreed-upon references.

The GCC Secretary General reiterated the affirmation that achieving lasting peace in the region remains linked to securing a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause based on the two-state solution, ensuring the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. He noted that the concept of regional security now also encompasses water and food security, as well as confronting climate challenges, as they are essential elements for sustaining stability and development.