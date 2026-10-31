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Rubio Says US Yet To Decide On New Iran Strikes

Rubio Says US Yet To Decide On New Iran Strikes


Date: 2026-10-31 02:03:10

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Atlanta: US President Donald Trump has not made a decision about fresh strikes on Iran amid stalled peace talks, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday.

"We can achieve military objectives if we seek to. He hasn't made a decision. I have no announcement in that regard with you today, and nor do we take any of it lightly," Rubio said at a G20 press conference in Atlanta, Georgia.

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The Peninsula

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