Rubio Says US Yet To Decide On New Iran Strikes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Atlanta: US President Donald Trump has not made a decision about fresh strikes on Iran amid stalled peace talks, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday.

"We can achieve military objectives if we seek to. He hasn't made a decision. I have no announcement in that regard with you today, and nor do we take any of it lightly," Rubio said at a G20 press conference in Atlanta, Georgia.

