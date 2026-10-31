Prime Minister, Kuwait's Foreign Minister Hold Phone Call

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait HE Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah held a phone call, where they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them.

The call also addressed regional developments, particularly diplomatic efforts and joint coordination aimed at de-escalation and the enhancement of security and stability in the region.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and endeavors aimed at a solution that guarantees freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement achieving sustainable peace in the region.