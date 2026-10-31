Qatarenergy Announces Fuel Prices For November 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has announced the fuel prices for November 2026.

As per the announcement, the prices of Super- and premium-grade petrol and diesel will remain unchanged.

The price of Premium-grade petrol will remain QR1.95 per litre for the coming month.

Meanwhile, Super-grade petrol will cost QR2.10 per litre, and diesel will remain priced at QR2.05 per litre in November.

The Ministry of Energy began pegging fuel prices to the international market, and since September 2017, QatarEnergy has been responsible for announcing the monthly fuel price list.

