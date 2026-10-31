Passion, Perseverance Key To Success In Journalism: CNN's Richard Quest

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: CNN's foremost international business correspondent and renowned television presenter Richard Quest has emphasised that passion, enthusiasm, thorough preparation and perseverance remain essential ingredients for success in journalism, urging journalists to approach their profession with dedication and a strong sense of responsibility to their audiences.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the recently held CNN Global Perspectives in Doha, Quest, whose distinctive presentation style and energetic delivery have made him one of the most recognisable faces in international business journalism, said enthusiasm should underpin every professional endeavour.

“If you're not going to be enthusiastic about it or you're not going to be interested in it, don't do it. Don't do it. There's no point,” he said.

Reflecting on the energy and passion that have characterised his decades-long broadcasting career, Quest acknowledged that maintaining enthusiasm requires discipline, adequate rest and a commitment to delivering quality journalism.

“We have a duty and an obligation to do the best we can for them,” he said, referring to audiences attending events and watching broadcasts.

“I'm very privileged to do what I do, the way I do it, where I do it, and how I do it,” he added, describing journalism as both an honour and a responsibility.

Quest, who has travelled to approximately 102 countries, also highlighted the importance of preparation and spontaneity in conducting successful interviews.

Explaining his distinctive interviewing technique, he said journalists must understand their objectives while remaining flexible enough to make conversations engaging.

“You know what you want to ask. You know what you want to get,” he explained.

Recalling lessons from his early career, Quest admitted that inadequate research had occasionally resulted in uncomfortable encounters with interviewees.

“I learned the lesson that one has to get it right or at least know what you're talking about,” he said.

Comparing interviewing to ballroom dancing, he stressed that meaningful conversations require cooperation and mutual understanding between interviewer and interviewee.

He also cautioned journalists against allowing personal recognition to overshadow their professional responsibilities.

“Journalism is important,” he said.“But we're not the story. The story is the story.”

Addressing the transformation of journalism in the digital age, Quest dismissed predictions about the profession's decline, describing social media platforms as alternative channels for delivering information.

“TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Reels. They are merely different vehicles for delivering news, information, cultural material,” he said.

However, he insisted that accuracy, truthfulness and professional standards must remain paramount regardless of the platform.

“Are we teaching people that facts matter?” he asked, emphasising journalism's responsibility to inform, educate and entertain.

Quest, who initially trained in law before securing a BBC traineeship, attributed his professional longevity more to determination than exceptional talent.

“It's about 1% talent and 99% hard, bloody slog,” he said.

Acknowledging that many colleagues possessed greater journalistic abilities, he identified persistence as his defining professional strength.

“The only difference I've got, I'm like the Energizer bunny. I just keep going,” he said.

Reflecting on his career, Quest maintained that sustained effort, curiosity and enthusiasm ultimately distinguish successful journalists.

“At the end of the day, it is he or she who is still standing at the end of the day that wins the race,” he concluded.