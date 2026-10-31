Manipal University Jaipur Celebrates Day 1 Of Its Grand 13Th Convocation Over 4,100 Students Conferred Degrees Across Two-Day Ceremony

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) celebrates its two-day 13th Convocation Ceremony today in the presence of Chief Guest Dr. H. S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). Following the ceremonial procession of the academic council and Manipal Kulgeet, Chairperson Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh declared the ceremony open and extended a warm welcome to the Chief Guest, dignitaries, proud parents, and graduating students.

Chief Guest Dr. H S Ballal awarding the degree in the 13th Convocation of Manipal University Jaipur

On 1st November, the second day of the convocation ceremony Honorable Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Hon'ble Minister of State for Education, Government of India, Shri Jayant Chaudhary will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Delivering the welcome address, Pro President Cdr. (Dr.) Anil Rana congratulated the graduating batch. Addressing the graduands, he remarked, "As you step forward from MUJ into the next phase of your personal and professional journeys, I encourage you to carry with you the values, knowledge, and spirit of service that have been instilled during your time here."

Presenting a comprehensive overview of the university's remarkable trajectory since its establishment in 2011, Dr. N. N. Sharma, President of MUJ, paid tribute to the visionary legacy of founder Padma Shri Dr. T. M. A. Pai and urged the Class of 2026 to express gratitude to their parents, teachers, and mentors who stood by them unconditionally. He highlighted the institution's national and global footprint in research, academic rigor, and sustainability.

Chief Guest Dr. H. S. Ballal delivered an inspiring convocation address. Invoking Swami Vivekananda's timeless clarion call-"Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached” Dr. Ballal welcomed the graduates into the comity of educated scholars and lauded MUJ's leadership for propelling a young institution to national and global prominence across both academics, research and sports. Recalling the extraordinary legacy of founder Dr. T. M. A. Pai, who believed that eradicating illiteracy automatically conquers poverty and ill health. Expressing immense pride on behalf of the parent university in MUJ's rapid rise, international collaborations, and world-class infrastructure including an advanced laboratory inaugurated on campus earlier in the morning, Dr. Ballal urged the graduates to cultivate a global outlook as they step into an interconnected world.

Following his address, Dr. N. N. Sharma presented a memento to Dr. Ballal as a token of the university's appreciation. During the ceremony, Dr. Dasari Nagaraju, Controller of Examinations (CoE), shared the key academic facts and figures for the graduating class and administered the professional oath to the graduates after Chairperson Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh formally conferred the degrees.

Across the two-day ceremony, MUJ is conferring a total of 4,184 degrees alongside 62 Gold Medals (45 UG, 16 PG, 1 Ph.D.). On Day 1, over 1,570 graduates, 21 Gold Medalists, and 18 Ph.D. scholars were felicitated. Key special medalists for 2026 include Aadrian Routh and Anushka Kothiyal (Chairperson's Gold Medal for Overall Excellence), Priyanka Sharma (President's Gold Medal for Excellence in Research), Tathya Govil (President's Gold Medal for Excellence in Extra-Curricular Activities), Sujit Subhash Sonune (Dr. K. Kasturirangan Gold Medal for Entrepreneurship and Leadership Qualities), and Muskan Mittal (Smt. Chandravati Gold Medal for Excellence in Design Education and Research).

The first day's proceedings concluded on a gracious note with a formal Vote of Thanks delivered by Dr. Amit Soni, Registrar, MUJ, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Guest, Academic Council, Board of Management, faculty members, proud parents, and organizing committees. The ceremony drew to a close with the National Anthem as the Academic Procession recessed from the venue.