1 In 5 Americans Will Still Be Paying Off Black Friday Purchases After January

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Black Friday promises some of the biggest discounts of the year, but for millions of Americans, those holiday bargains could come with a financial hangover that lasts well into 2027. A new survey suggests that roughly one in five shoppers expects to still be paying for Black Friday purchases after January ends. That means gifts purchased during a single shopping weekend could continue draining household budgets months after the decorations come down.

According to Omni Calculator's 2026 Black Friday survey, 22% of respondents expect to continue paying off this year's purchases beyond January. Even more concerning, 6% report that they're still paying for purchases made during last year's Black Friday sales. The findings highlight a growing concern surrounding Black Friday debt, especially as shoppers navigate higher living expenses, credit card balances, and increasingly popular buy now, pay later services. Here's what the survey reveals about Americans' holiday spending habits and how consumers can avoid carrying their Black Friday purchases into the new year.

Nearly 1 in 4 Shoppers Expect Their Bills to Last Beyond January

The 2026 survey found that 22% of shoppers expect to still owe money on Black Friday purchases after January, meaning their holiday spending won't be fully paid off when the new year begins. Among respondents, 15% anticipate needing another one to three months after January to finish paying. Another 5% expect repayment to take four to six additional months, while 2% anticipate owing money for even longer. Meanwhile, 65% expect to finish paying by the end of January, according to the survey's reported repayment categories. These findings suggest that Black Friday debt could become a significant budgeting issue for shoppers who rely on borrowed money to finance holiday purchases.

Buy Now, Pay Later Users Face an Even Bigger Problem

Services such as Klarna, Affirm, and Afterpay allow shoppers to divide purchases into smaller payments rather than paying the full amount upfront. While that convenience can make expensive purchases feel more affordable, the survey suggests it may also encourage longer repayment periods. Among buy now, pay later users, 53% expect to still be paying for Black Friday purchases after January, compared with 16% of other shoppers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau encourages consumers to understand borrowing costs and repayment obligations before accepting financing arrangements. Shoppers juggling several installment plans could find themselves facing multiple payments at the same time as ordinary household expenses.

Credit Cards Could Make Those Discounts More Expensive

A discounted television or laptop might seem like an excellent deal until credit card interest starts accumulating. Omni Calculator found that 18% of surveyed shoppers plan to use credit cards while carrying a balance, creating the possibility of additional financing costs. Consider a hypothetical $600 purchase charged to a credit card with a 24% annual percentage rate. If the shopper pays only $30 monthly and makes no additional purchases, interest could add substantially to the final cost and extend repayment well beyond the holidays. Before using credit to finance a sale, consumers should calculate whether the discount remains worthwhile after potential interest charges.

Some Americans Are Still Paying for Last Year's Shopping

Perhaps the most troubling finding involves consumers who haven't finished paying for purchases made during the previous holiday season. The survey found that 6% of respondents are still paying off last year's Black Friday purchases, even as another shopping season approaches. Separate research from DealAid's 2026 holiday shopping survey found that 22% of respondents were still paying off purchases from the broader 2025 holiday season. These surveys measure different groups and spending periods, but both highlight the possibility of holiday expenses becoming long-term financial obligations. Carrying old balances into another shopping season can make it increasingly difficult to build savings or prepare for unexpected expenses.

The Biggest Discounts Aren't Always Real Savings

Black Friday advertising frequently emphasizes dramatic markdowns, limited-time offers, and products that appear too inexpensive to pass up. However, Omni Calculator's survey found that 34% of respondents have purchased something they didn't need simply because the price seemed attractive. Another 20% could identify a Black Friday purchase they later regretted, with electronics accounting for a substantial share of those regrets. A $200 appliance marked down from $350 still costs $200 if it wasn't something the household needed in the first place. Comparing prices before the sale and maintaining a written shopping list can help consumers distinguish genuine savings from unnecessary spending.

Many Shoppers Are Cutting Back Elsewhere to Afford Deals

Holiday spending doesn't always create debt, but it can force families to make difficult financial trade-offs. According to the survey, 55% of respondents plan to reduce spending in other areas to make room for Black Friday purchases. Dining out and takeout are among the most common expenses shoppers expect to cut, followed by clothing, personal spending, and travel. Reducing discretionary purchases can be a reasonable budgeting strategy when the savings are planned rather than driven by financial pressure. However, households should avoid sacrificing essential expenses, emergency savings, or necessary medical purchases simply to participate in holiday sales.

Five Ways to Avoid Carrying Black Friday Debt Into 2027

The best way to avoid Black Friday debt is to establish spending limits before promotional emails and advertisements begin flooding your inbox. These five practical steps can help shoppers protect their finances while still taking advantage of worthwhile discounts. First, calculate how much you can spend without borrowing, and divide that amount among gifts and other planned purchases. Second, compare prices across retailers; third, review credit card interest rates; fourth, track installment payment dates; and fifth, avoid purchasing items that weren't already on your shopping list. Finally, remember that skipping a sale can sometimes be the smartest financial decision, particularly when household expenses are already stretching your budget.

What This Means for Retirees and Fixed-Income Households

For retirees and other households living on relatively predictable monthly income, holiday debt can be particularly disruptive. Social Security payments, pensions, and retirement withdrawals may already be committed to housing, groceries, insurance, and healthcare expenses. Adding several months of credit card or installment payments can reduce the money available for unexpected medical bills or home repairs. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau offers educational resources to help consumers understand credit card costs, billing statements, and repayment decisions. Older shoppers may benefit from setting gift budgets early and discussing affordable holiday expectations with family members before making purchases.

A Black Friday Bargain Shouldn't Become a Financial Burden

The 2026 survey offers a reminder that a discounted purchase isn't necessarily affordable simply because the price is lower than usual. With 22% of shoppers expecting to carry Black Friday debt beyond January, holiday financing decisions could affect household budgets well into 2027. Credit cards and buy now, pay later arrangements can offer convenience, but they also require careful attention to interest, fees, and repayment schedules. Shoppers who establish realistic limits and prioritize necessary purchases may be better positioned to enjoy the holidays without months of financial stress. Ultimately, the best Black Friday deal is one that saves you money without creating a bill you'll regret long after the holidays are over.

Have you ever found yourself paying off Black Friday or holiday purchases months later? Do you think buy now, pay later services make overspending too easy, or are they helpful budgeting tools? Share your experiences in the comments!