Explore Your Roots

Published: October 30, 2026

Have you ever wondered where your family lived generations ago, what your ancestors did for a living, or how your family came to call Catawba County home? Every family has a story, and the clues to discovering yours may be closer than you think!

Discover Your Family History with Ancestry Library Edition

You don't have to purchase a subscription to begin exploring your family tree. Ancestry Library Edition is available at all seven Catawba County Library locations, giving you access to an extensive collection of historical records right from a library computer. Search census records, birth and marriage records, immigration documents, military records, city directories, photographs, and other historical resources that may provide clues about your ancestors. You might discover where a relative lived, learn more about their life experiences, or uncover a connection to a place your family once called home.

Explore Local History in the Evelyn D. Rhodes Room

For those interested in Catawba County's history, and the families who helped shape it, the Evelyn D. Rhodes Room for Genealogy and Local History, located on the lower floor of the Main Library in Newton, offers a wealth of specialized resources. The collection includes genealogy and history books, historical census records, marriage records, slave schedules, Freedman's Bank records, cemetery records, estate divisions, family files, obituary indexes, historic maps, and local photographs. Researchers can also explore records from surrounding counties and materials that may help trace their ancestors' journeys into North Carolina, including resources related to Pennsylvania, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee.

Whether you are beginning to explore your family tree or are ready to dig deeper into local history, the Catawba County Library offers resources to help you connect names, dates, places and stories to the past.

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Explore Your Roots News Provided By Catawba County - North Carolina October 31, 2026, 17:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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