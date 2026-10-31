Chief Of Naval Operations Joins Navy, Notre Dame For Historic Football Rivalry In Foxborough

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle joined thousands of football fans at Gillette Stadium Saturday for the 99th meeting between the U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen and the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish, participating in the ceremonial coin toss before one of college football's most storied rivalries. The game brought together two institutions with a relationship spanning nearly a century, united by traditions of service, leadership and mutual respect. For Caudle, the opportunity to represent the Navy on the field was about more than football. It was a chance to recognize the young men and women of the Naval Academy who have chosen a path of military service and the generations of Sailors and Marines who have preceded them. “Being part of this historic rivalry is an incredible honor, but what makes this occasion truly special is what these young men represent,” said Caudle.“The midshipmen on this field are preparing to lead America's Sailors and Marines. The discipline, teamwork and determination they demonstrate in competition are the same qualities they'll need when our nation calls on them to lead in combat. I couldn't be prouder to stand alongside them today.” The matchup featured the Midshipmen against Notre Dame, ranked fifth nationally in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll. While the two teams have met nearly every year since 1927, the 2026 contest marked the first time the rivalry was played at Gillette Stadium, home of the NFL's New England Patriots. The Navy-Notre Dame rivalry began Oct. 15, 1927, in Baltimore and developed into one of the longest-running traditions in college football. The schools played 93 consecutive seasons before the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the series in 2020. But the relationship between the two institutions extends well beyond the football field. During World War II, the Navy established a V-12 officer training program at Notre Dame, bringing military personnel to campus at a time when wartime mobilization had significantly reduced civilian enrollment. The program helped sustain the university during a difficult period and established a lasting bond between the two institutions. That relationship of gratitude and mutual respect has endured for generations, making the annual matchup distinctive among college football rivalries. The two programs also compete for the Rip Miller Trophy, named in honor of Edgar“Rip” Miller, a former Notre Dame football player who later coached at Navy and served the Naval Academy for decades. The trophy consists of two halves, one held by each institution, symbolizing the enduring connection between the schools. For the Naval Academy, football is also an important element of its mission to develop midshipmen morally, mentally and physically for service as commissioned officers in the Navy and Marine Corps. The qualities required to succeed on the football field - teamwork, resilience, accountability and leadership under pressure - closely reflect those demanded of military leaders. “There's a reason this rivalry has endured for nearly 100 years,” Caudle said.“It represents something bigger than the game itself. It's about honor, tradition and respect. Every time these midshipmen take the field, they represent an institution that produces leaders who will one day stand the watch around the world. Whether it's on the gridiron or at sea, success comes from trusting your teammates, doing your job and never losing sight of the mission.” The 2026 contest continued a tradition that has taken the rivalry to stadiums across the United States and overseas, including games played in Dublin, Ireland. For Caudle, the ceremonial coin toss provided an opportunity to celebrate that tradition while recognizing the next generation of naval officers preparing to serve their country. As the Navy and Notre Dame continue their historic series, the game remains a reminder that some of college football's most enduring traditions are measured not simply in victories and defeats, but in the relationships, values and commitment to service that connect generations.

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Chief of Naval Operations Joins Navy, Notre Dame for Historic Football Rivalry in Foxborough News Provided By DVIDS - Georgia October 31, 2026, 17:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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