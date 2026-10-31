The Medicare Premium Increase That Could Consume Nearly One-Third Of Some Retirees' COLA Boost

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Social Security's 3.6% COLA will raise benefits in 2027, but projected Medicare Part B premium increases could reduce the amount retirees keep. Check your personalized benefit notice for the actual change in your monthly payment – Shutterstock

A bigger Social Security check sounds like a reason to celebrate, until Medicare takes its cut before the money reaches the bank account. For 2027, a projected increase in Medicare Part B premiums could swallow nearly a third of the cost-of-living adjustment for some retirees, even as the average beneficiary receives a larger monthly benefit.

The numbers reveal an awkward reality of retirement income: A raise on paper does not necessarily translate into more money for groceries, utilities, or the occasional lunch out. The Social Security Administration has announced a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2027. Meanwhile, Medicare trustees project that the standard Part B premium will rise from $202.90 to $209.50 per month.

That premium estimate is not the final 2027 rate, so retirees should treat it as a forecast rather than a bill. Still, it offers a useful preview of how healthcare costs could trim next year's benefit increase.

A Raise That Shrinks Before It Reaches Your Wallet

The 2027 COLA will increase Social Security benefits by 3.6%, with payments reflecting the adjustment beginning in January. The Social Security Administration estimates that the average retired worker's monthly benefit will rise from $2,095 to $2,170. That works out to roughly $75 more per month before Medicare deductions and other applicable adjustments.

Now consider the projected Part B premium increase of $6.60 per month. A retiree receiving the average benefit increase would lose less than one-tenth of that extra money to the higher standard premium. The increase would still leave roughly $68 more per month before other changes, assuming the projected premium becomes final and no other deductions change.

The arithmetic looks less cheerful for retirees receiving smaller benefit increases. Someone whose monthly COLA boost amounts to $20 would lose about one-third of that increase to a $6.60 premium hike. The remaining $13.40 would still help, but it would not stretch far when several household bills rise together.

This is how the headline's nearly one-third figure comes into play. It describes a possible outcome for someone with a relatively small dollar increase, not the typical retiree. The same Medicare premium change can feel minor to one household and surprisingly expensive to another.

Why Medicare Gets First Dibs on Your Benefit Increase

Medicare Part B covers doctor visits, outpatient care, certain medical equipment, and other services. Most beneficiaries pay a monthly premium for this coverage, whether they visit a doctor regularly or barely use their benefits that month. Social Security generally deducts the premium directly from monthly checks, which makes the process convenient but easy to overlook.

That automatic deduction creates a curious budgeting problem. Retirees may focus on the new benefit amount in their annual COLA notice, then wonder why their bank deposits look less impressive. The deposit reflects the money left after applicable deductions, not simply the increase announced in October.

Fortunately, a rule called the hold harmless provision protects most Social Security beneficiaries from having their net benefit reduced by an increase in the standard Part B premium. If the COLA increase cannot cover the full premium hike, the rule can limit the beneficiary's premium increase. However, several exceptions apply, including certain higher-income beneficiaries and people whose state Medicaid program pays their premiums.

Consequently, a retiree with a small COLA increase might not actually lose one-third of that increase to Medicare. The premium hike could be limited under the hold harmless rule. The one-third calculation illustrates the potential squeeze before that protection enters the picture, rather than predicting everyone's final deposit.

Higher-Income Retirees Face Another Complication

The standard Part B premium does not tell the whole story. Beneficiaries with higher incomes may pay an additional charge called the Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount, or IRMAA. Social Security calculates this surcharge using modified adjusted gross income from a federal tax return, generally from two years earlier.

That timing can surprise retirees who have recently stopped working. Someone might have earned a substantial salary in 2025, retired in 2026, and then face an income-based Medicare surcharge in 2027. Their current retirement income may look dramatically different from the tax return Medicare uses to calculate the charge.

A major life change can sometimes justify a request to reduce an IRMAA surcharge. Retirement itself qualifies as a potential life-changing event, provided the beneficiary meets the applicable requirements. Social Security accepts Form SSA-44 for people seeking a lower surcharge because of qualifying changes in income.

Retirees should also avoid assuming that a premium increase affects everyone equally. Income-related surcharges, prescription drug plan premiums, and Medicare Advantage costs can all influence the amount a person ultimately keeps. A single standard-premium estimate cannot capture every household's Medicare bill.

Check the Actual Deposit Before Changing Your Budget

The projected $6.60 monthly premium increase amounts to about $79 over a full year. That may sound manageable in isolation, but retirement budgets rarely contain a dedicated pile of money waiting for one more healthcare expense. The increase can arrive alongside higher prescription costs, utility bills, insurance premiums, or grocery receipts.

Rather than building a budget around the projected Part B rate, retirees can check their personalized Social Security benefit notice when it becomes available. The Social Security Administration says most beneficiaries can access their 2027 COLA notices online in late November, while paper notices arrive in December. Those notices will show the updated benefit and applicable deductions.

It also helps to separate the standard Part B premium from other Medicare expenses. Part D prescription drug coverage has its own plan premiums, and Medicare Advantage plans may charge additional premiums. Those costs can change independently, so a retiree who sees a smaller deposit should check the full breakdown rather than blaming every dollar on Part B.

For people reviewing coverage during Medicare's annual enrollment period, comparing available plans can also reveal differences in premiums, covered prescriptions, provider networks, and out-of-pocket costs. A lower monthly premium does not automatically mean lower total healthcare spending. The plan that looks cheapest on paper may not be the cheapest option after a year of actual medical needs.

A COLA Is a Raise, Not a Guarantee of More Spending Money

Social Security's 2027 adjustment will increase benefits, but the amount retirees actually gain depends on their starting benefit and applicable deductions. Medicare's projected premium increase is relatively modest for someone receiving the average COLA boost. For someone with a smaller increase, even a few dollars can claim a noticeable share of the extra money.

The practical move is to compare the new benefit with the final Medicare deductions before deciding how much additional spending room the COLA creates. Treating the entire announced increase as disposable income can lead to an overly optimistic budget, especially when other expenses also move upward.

And remember, the $209.50 Part B premium remains a projection from the Medicare trustees, not a finalized 2027 rate. Official figures will determine what beneficiaries actually pay. Until then, retirees can use the estimate to prepare without assuming the forecast will match their final bill.

How much of your annual Social Security increase do you expect to keep after Medicare deductions? Is healthcare becoming a bigger part of your retirement budget?