Retiring At 62 Instead Of 67? Here's What Five Extra Years Could Cost You

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Claiming Social Security at 62 instead of 67 can reduce monthly retirement benefits by 30% for people born in 1960 or later. Compare your estimated benefits, healthcare costs, and savings before choosing when to retire – Shutterstock

Retirement can start with a wonderful feeling: Monday morning arrives, and nobody expects you to be anywhere. There is just one catch. Leaving work at 62 instead of 67 can permanently shrink your Social Security checks, even if you have spent decades paying into the system.

For Americans born in 1960 or later, claiming Social Security at 62 instead of full retirement age at 67 reduces the monthly retirement benefit by 30%. That decision also means giving up five years of potential earnings and delaying the larger checks that could help cover expenses later in life. Yet waiting until 67 isn't automatically the smartest choice for everyone. The real question involves more than the size of a monthly deposit. It involves how to pay for retirement, how long savings must last, and how much freedom those extra working years are worth.

The Monthly Check Gets Smaller Before Retirement Even Begins

Social Security calculates retirement benefits using your earnings history and the age you start collecting. For workers born in 1960 or later, age 67 marks full retirement age, while age 62 offers the earliest opportunity to claim retirement benefits. File five years early, and Social Security reduces your monthly benefit by 30%.

Consider a worker whose estimated benefit at 67 equals $2,000 per month. Claiming at 62 would produce approximately $1,400 monthly, or $600 less. That adds up to $7,200 less per year, and the reduction generally continues throughout retirement. Cost-of-living adjustments can raise payments over time, but they don't erase the original age-based reduction.

The early claimant does receive something valuable in exchange: five years of payments before the other worker starts collecting. Those checks can help cover groceries, housing, utilities, and the occasional expense that arrives with impeccable timing. However, the early payments come with a lasting trade-off. Once those five years pass, the person who waited receives a larger monthly check, potentially providing more breathing room during later retirement.

Five Years Without a Paycheck Can Change the Math

Social Security isn't the only financial consideration. Leaving work at 62 also means losing five additional years of potential wages, retirement contributions, and employer benefits. For someone with substantial savings, that may represent a manageable transition. For someone counting on Social Security to cover most expenses, the missing income could create a much tighter budget.

Working longer can also improve the benefit calculation. Social Security bases retirement benefits on a worker's highest 35 years of earnings. If someone has fewer than 35 earning years, the calculation includes zero-income years. Additional work can replace those zeros or lower-earning years with stronger earnings, potentially increasing the eventual benefit.

Of course, nobody should assume five more years at work will happen automatically. Layoffs, caregiving responsibilities, physically demanding jobs, and health problems can force an earlier exit. A warehouse worker with aching knees faces a different decision from someone who enjoys a flexible office job. Retirement planning needs to account for the life someone actually has, not an imaginary career that proceeds perfectly until age 67.

Your Break-Even Point Isn't the Whole Story

Claiming early creates a mathematical puzzle. You receive money sooner, while someone who waits collects larger payments later. Eventually, the larger checks may make up for the payments the early claimant received first. Using the hypothetical benefits above, the early claimant collects $84,000 over the five years before age 67. After 67, the other claimant receives $600 more each month. Dividing $84,000 by that monthly difference produces 140 months, or roughly 11 years and eight months. Under this simplified comparison, the delayed claimant catches up around age 79.

Real outcomes can differ because of cost-of-living adjustments, taxes, investment returns, and individual circumstances. The calculation also excludes the potential value of investing early payments or spending them to avoid debt. Most importantly, it doesn't tell anyone how long they will live.

A break-even calculation can help compare claiming ages, but it cannot predict which decision will deliver the greatest lifetime value. Someone with serious health concerns may reasonably prioritize earlier income. Someone who expects a long retirement may place greater value on a larger monthly payment later.

Medicare Creates Another Retirement Deadline

Leaving work at 62 doesn't unlock Medicare automatically. Most people first become eligible at 65, which leaves a three-year healthcare gap before Medicare eligibility for those retiring at 62.

That gap can complicate an otherwise sensible retirement budget. Someone who loses employer-sponsored health insurance may need coverage through a spouse's plan, an Affordable Care Act marketplace plan, or another eligible arrangement. Premiums, deductibles, and out-of-pocket expenses can consume money that otherwise would support retirement spending.

Social Security claiming and Medicare enrollment also follow separate timelines. Someone who delays Social Security until 67 generally still needs to address Medicare enrollment around age 65. The Social Security Administration warns that delaying certain Medicare coverage without qualifying coverage elsewhere can lead to higher costs.

This is where an early retirement plan can run into trouble. A household might have enough savings to cover ordinary bills but underestimate health insurance costs. Before leaving work, calculate the cost of coverage between retirement and Medicare eligibility, including premiums and potential medical expenses.

A Larger Benefit Can Protect Your Later Years

A smaller Social Security check might feel perfectly adequate at 62. Rent is manageable, the car runs, and retirement savings cover the occasional splurge. Years later, however, housing costs, healthcare expenses, or other bills may place greater pressure on that same income.

Social Security offers inflation adjustments, but a smaller starting benefit remains smaller than a comparable benefit claimed at full retirement age. Waiting can therefore provide a larger stream of income throughout later retirement. For married couples, the higher earner's claiming decision may also affect the surviving spouse's financial security.

Nobody can eliminate uncertainty about future expenses or longevity. A practical starting point involves checking estimated benefits at different claiming ages through a personal account at Social Security Administration. Compare those estimates with expected spending, available savings, healthcare coverage, and any pension or other household income.

The Best Retirement Age Is the One Your Finances Can Support

Retiring at 62 can make sense when health, family responsibilities, or personal priorities outweigh the advantages of working longer. But leaving work and claiming Social Security are separate decisions. Someone might stop working at 62 and use savings to delay claiming until 67, provided the household budget can support that approach.

The smartest comparison includes both the cost of working longer and the cost of claiming earlier. Five additional years of freedom have real value, but so does a larger guaranteed monthly payment later. Neither deserves an automatic victory simply because a calculator favors one option.

Would you rather retire at 62 with smaller Social Security checks or work until 67 for a larger monthly benefit? Which side of that trade-off feels more appealing?