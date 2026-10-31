Meitei, Naga Groups Join Hands In Massive Manipur Rally, Demand Soo Abrogation, Dy CM's Resignation

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 31 (IANS) Thousands of people belonging to different indigenous communities, including Meiteis, Nagas and Meitei Pangals, took to the streets across Manipur on Saturday, demanding the immediate abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki militant groups, the resignation of the state government and an end to the prolonged violence in the state.

A total of 23 underground outfits under two conglomerates – 8 under United People's Front (UPF) and 15 under Kuki National Organisation (KNO) -- are currently under Suspension of Operations (SoO) with the Government of India since August, 2008. Since the signing of the SoO pact, 2,266 Kuki cadres have been staying in different designated camps in Manipur.

The massive mobilisation, organised in Imphal by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) in collaboration with several Naga civil society organisations, also called for the withdrawal of Assam Rifles, protection of indigenous communities and their properties, and early resettlement of ethnic violence-affected Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The organisations also demanded updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with 1951 as the base year before the next Census.

Thousands of demonstrators assembled at Tiddim Ground in Kwakeithel, Imphal West district, before marching towards THAU Ground, where a public meeting was held.

Several Naga organisations, including the Joint Tribe Council Manipur, Naga Humanitarian Aids Committee Manipur, Foothill Naga Co-ordination Committee, Naga Peoples' Union and Inpui Naga Union, participated in the mobilisation.

The United Naga Council (UNC) and the All Naga Students' Association Manipur (ANSAM) extended support to the agitation by organising simultaneous peaceful sit-in demonstrations at various Naga district headquarters.

Naga civil society organisations also held a rally in Chandel district, demanding the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen and abrogation of the SoO agreement. Addressing the gathering, COCOMI convenor Y.K. Dhiren demanded the resignation of the present government, alleging that it had failed to protect the lives and properties of indigenous people and restore normalcy in the state.

He accused the government of allowing a prolonged security crisis and alleged that Kuki militant groups operating under the SoO arrangement were being used to pursue a larger political agenda.

Former COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba said indigenous communities had suffered for more than three years and that repeated appeals to the state and Central governments for the termination of the SoO agreement had remained unaddressed.

Describing the mobilisation as a significant expression of collective concern, he said Meitei and Naga organisations had come together to raise their voices against the prevailing crisis.

The rally comes days after an ambush on a group of 14 Meitei men in which three were killed, triggering widespread protests and renewed demands for security and accountability. Under the SoO agreement, the Kuki militant groups under the KNO and UPF outfits were intended to suspend hostilities and facilitate a negotiated political settlement.

Under its ground rules, cadres are required to remain in designated camps, refrain from violence and keep their weapons under prescribed security arrangements. The agreement has become increasingly contentious following the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023. Its term expired on September 4 without renewal.

Recent security concerns, including the discovery of a significant discrepancy between the registered strength and actual presence of cadres at one designated camp, have further intensified questions over compliance with the agreement.

The demonstrators carried placards bearing slogans such as "Abrogate SoO", "We Want Peace, Not Proxy War" and "Save Manipur", urging the state and Central governments to take concrete steps to end the violence, protect indigenous communities and restore lasting peace in the state.