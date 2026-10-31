Himachal Governor Honors Sardar Patel On His 151St Birth Anniversary

Governor Pays Tribute to Iron Man

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 151st birth anniversary, recalling his contribution to India's unity, integrity and nation-building. The Governor said that Sardar Patel, popularly known as the 'Iron Man of India', played a historic role in integrating the princely states and laying the foundation of a united India. He said Patel's determination, administrative vision and unwavering commitment to national unity continue to inspire generations. Gupta said that Sardar Patel believed India's strength lay in its unity and collective resolve. His life and ideals remind citizens that the country's progress and security depend on maintaining unity, integrity and a strong spirit of national service.

Call for National Unity

He said that the occasion provided an opportunity to reaffirm the commitment to national unity and integrity. The Governor called upon the youth to draw inspiration from Patel's life and work and contribute to nation-building with dedication, discipline and a sense of responsibility. The Governor also appealed to people to strengthen the spirit of harmony, mutual respect and unity in diversity and work collectively towards building a prosperous, developed and strong India. He said that the ideals of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel would continue to guide the nation in its journey towards Viksit Bharat.

Leaders Remember Indira Gandhi

Furthermore, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and senior Congress leaders on Saturday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary and remembered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, highlighting their contributions to the country's unity, democratic institutions and nation-building. The Chief Minister also administered the oath on the occasion, while leaders and party workers gathered to pay homage to the two prominent personalities. Former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh, Health Minister Col (Retd) Dhaniram Shandil, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, members of the Congress Seva Dal, and Shimla Mayor and Deputy Mayor paid floral tributes at the statue of Indira Gandhi in the state capital.

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