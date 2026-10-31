ISL 2026/27: Erwin, Drazic Strike As Mohun Bagan Fight Back To Beat Punjab FC 2-1

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 31 (IANS) Lee Erwin and Dejan Dražić scored a goal each as former winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant came from behind to quell a spirited Punjab FC 2-1 in Match 21 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

Punjab FC took an early lead in the third minute through Alfred Planas Moya, but Mohun Bagan fought back to clinch victory with first-half strikes from Lee Erwin and Dejan Dražić.

The defeat ended Punjab FC's unbeaten start to the season, leaving them fourth in the table with seven points from four matches. Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, moved temporarily to the top with nine points from the same number of matches.

Punjab FC made a bright start and took the lead in the third minute when Sanathoi Meetei set up Alfred Planas outside the penalty area, and the midfielder unleashed a right-footed strike which evaded Vishal Kaith's dive to put the visitors ahead.

Mohun Bagan looked to respond, with Samir Zeljković sending a long-range effort wide in the sixth minute. Punjab FC threatened again two minutes later through Manglenthang Kipgen, whose effort from outside the box was comfortably dealt with by Kaith.

The hosts suffered an early setback when Sahal Abdul Samad was forced off with an injury in the 12th minute, making way for Anirudh Thapa. However, Mohun Bagan continued to press forward and found the equaliser in the 18th minute. Thapa provided the assist, picking out Erwin on the left side of the box, with the striker finishing clinically with his left foot into the bottom-right corner.

Both sides continued to create opportunities as the first half progressed. Rahul Bheke came close to putting Mohun Bagan SG ahead in the 22nd minute, but his header from a Dražić corner went narrowly wide. Punjab FC also threatened through Planas, whose attempt from outside the box was blocked.

Mohun Bagan SG eventually turned the game around in the 42nd minute, when Erwin set up Dražić outside the penalty area, and the midfielder made no mistake, dispatching a right-footed effort into the bottom-left corner to give the hosts a 2-1 lead. Arshdeep Singh kept Punjab FC in the contest with subsequent saves from Zeljković and Erwin, but it was the Mariners who went into the break with the advantage.

Punjab FC came out looking for an equaliser after the restart, while Panos Dilmperis' men sought to extend their lead. Thapa came close with a long-range effort in the 49th minute, before Deepak Tangri sent a shot narrowly wide following a corner in the 62nd minute.

The visitors continued to search for a way back into the contest, with Planas testing Kaith with an effort from the centre of the box in the 75th minute. At the other end, Erwin forced a save from Arshdeep, while substitute Liston Colaço also tested the Punjab goalkeeper.

The hosts threatened again in the closing stages, with Tangri narrowly missing the target from outside the box in the 87th minute, as Punjab FC pushed hard for a late equaliser. Dilmperis' side remained resolute through eight minutes of added time to see out the 2-1 victory and claim all three points.