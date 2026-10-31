Petr Hemerka Outlines ARYA Properties' Destination-Led Expansion Strategy Across Indonesia

Petr Hemerka, CEO and Founder of ARYA Properties and ARYA Resorts, has built ARYA's strategy around evaluating each Indonesian destination on its own potential rather than following a single development formula.

ARYA Sumba - Kodi was ARYA Properties' first development and became the starting point for Petr Hemerka's expansion into emerging Indonesian destinations beyond Bali.

The landscape around Waikacura Waterfall represents another side of Sumba, where ARYA Sumba - Weekacura is being developed around greenery, rice fields and an inland nature experience.

Petr Hemerka explains why ARYA looks beyond established markets, focusing on emerging destinations where tourism demand and opportunity can grow.

- Petr Hemerka, CEO & Founder of ARYA Properties and ARYA ResortsBALI, INDONESIA, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Petr Hemerka, CEO and Founder of ARYA Properties and ARYA Resorts, has outlined the group's destination-led development strategy as ARYA continues expanding across four Indonesian islands.ARYA Properties currently has projects in Sumba, Lombok, Sumbawa and Bali, with developments ranging from beachfront and nature-led resorts to properties located within established lifestyle destinations.According to Hemerka, the company's approach is based on evaluating each location individually rather than applying the same development concept across every market.“The destination has to come first,” said Hemerka.“You need to understand why somebody would travel there, what they would do when they arrive, how accessible it is and what is still missing from the market.”ARYA Properties began its development journey in Sumba with ARYA Sumba - Kodi, which started construction in 2023 and has since moved into active hospitality operations. The project has welcomed more than 1,400 domestic and international guests since 2025, with 53 villas ready for stays.Following the launch of ARYA Sumba - Kodi, the company expanded its portfolio to include developments in Lombok, Sumbawa and Bali.ARYA Lombok - Mawi is located in South Lombok and is positioned around the area's coastal and surf environment. ARYA Sumbawa - Jelenga is being developed within a beachfront setting in Sumbawa. In Bali, ARYA Properties has projects in Seminyak and Uluwatu, both located within established lifestyle markets.The company has also expanded further in Sumba through ARYA Sumba - Weekacura, which is positioned around rice fields, greenery and proximity to Waikacura Waterfall.Hemerka said the company evaluates factors including tourism demand, infrastructure, accessibility, surrounding attractions and the physical characteristics of each location before determining the development concept.In Sumbawa, for example, the company reviewed factors including beachfront access, road infrastructure, utilities, surrounding natural features and tourism potential before moving forward with the project.“I don't believe you can build exactly the same product everywhere and expect the same result,” Hemerka said.“Each destination has different characteristics, different visitors and a different stage of tourism development.”The same strategy also influences ARYA's hospitality operations.Through ARYA Resorts, the group remains involved after development through resort management, reservations, guest services, food and beverage operations, activities and daily hospitality management.ARYA Sumba - Kodi provides the company's first operating example of that development-to-management structure. In addition to villa accommodation, the resort includes NINO Restaurant & Bar, Weiyo BeachClub and guest activities designed to support the wider resort experience.“Finding a good location is only the beginning,” Hemerka said.“You still have to build the right product and operate it properly. If you identify an emerging destination early but the guest experience does not work, being early does not mean very much.”ARYA Properties and ARYA Resorts currently employ more than 600 people across property development, construction, hospitality and operations.As the company continues expanding its portfolio, Hemerka said its strategy will remain focused on adapting each project to its location rather than attempting to replicate one successful concept across multiple destinations.“Growth for us is not only about adding another project,” Hemerka said.“Every new destination needs to have a clear reason for being part of the portfolio and a clear idea of what we can contribute there.”About Petr HemerkaPetr Hemerka is a Czech entrepreneur and the CEO and Founder of ARYA Properties and ARYA Resorts. He leads the group's property development and hospitality strategy across Indonesia, with projects in Sumba, Lombok, Sumbawa and Bali.His entrepreneurial background includes advertising, e-commerce, short-term rentals, infrastructure and investment-related ventures before his focus shifted toward property development and hospitality in Indonesia.About ARYA PropertiesARYA Properties is an Indonesia-based property developer with projects across Sumba, Lombok, Sumbawa and Bali. Together with ARYA Resorts, the company provides services extending from property development through hospitality operations and long-term management.

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Petr Hemerka Outlines ARYA Properties' Destination-Led Expansion Strategy Across Indonesia News Provided By ARYA Properties October 31, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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