Remittances To Uzbekistan Reach $18.9Bn As OSON X Opens A UAE Money App For Central Asians

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) A new entrant on the UAE–Central Asia corridor seeks banking and infrastructure partners ahead of Dubai FinTech Summit

DUBAI, UAE, October 31st, 2026 - People from Central Asia who live and work in the UAE send money home every month, for rent, school fees and family businesses. Much of that money still moves through cash counters, in a language that is not the sender's own. OSON X, the UAE app from OSON, is built to close that gap.

Remittances to Uzbekistan reached $18.9 billion in 2025, up 27% from $14.8 billion in 2024 and more than three times the 2020 level of $6 billion, according to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan. About 78% still comes from Russia; at the same time, a growing share now arrives from Kazakhstan, Turkey, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the European Union, as the map of where people from Central Asia work widens.

The UAE sits inside that shift. Dubai alone is home to more than 4.8 million residents (Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, September 2026), the large majority of them expatriates, and the Central Asian community is part of that mix.

OSON X helps people from Central Asia send money, pay and use a card in one app, in Uzbek, Russian and English. It runs on one corridor: transfers between the UAE and Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, in both directions. Transfers usually arrive within minutes when sent by card or IBAN within a country, and take one to two days for international account-to-account transfers.

“The demand on this corridor is real and growing, and the people sending money deserve tools that are built for them. We built OSON X for that community, and we are at the Dubai FinTech Summit to find the partners who want to build this corridor with us,” said Makhmudov Farkhod, Founder & CEO, OSON.

OSON X is in a pilot with a limited group of users, so partners who join now can help shape the product. OSON X is looking for banking and infrastructure partners to build the UAE–Central Asia corridor together.

Meet the OSON X team at Dubai FinTech Summit, 2–3 November, stand 12.

About OSON X



OSON X is the UAE app from OSON that helps people from Central Asia send money, pay and use a card in one app, in Uzbek, Russian and English. Made for digital Nomads. It is in a pilot with a limited group of users. OSON X is operated by Oson DIFC Limited, regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), reference F006764.