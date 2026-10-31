Bengal Soil Theft Case: Abhishek Banerjee's Aide Sent To 10 Days Of Police Custody

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 31 (IANS) Sumit Roy, the executive assistant of Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member from Diamond Harbour constituency in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, on Saturday was remanded to 10 days of police custody by a lower court in Kolkata in connection with a soil theft case.

Roy, who was already serving judicial custody after he was arrested on September 10 this year by the sleuths of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police, in connection with a multi-crore illegal land-grabbing case at Salboni in West Midnapore district, was shown as arrested on October 28 by the policemen of Diamond Harbour Police in the soil theft case.

He was presented at a lower court in Kolkata on Saturday in the soil theft case and at the end of the hearing the judge of the district remanded him to 10 days of police custody in the matter.

On October 28, Roy was shown as arrested by the Diamond Harbour District Police in relation to a case registered against him at Kalitala-Ashuti Police Station under the same police district, where he had been accused of involvement in soil theft to the tune of Rs 400 crore.

"There is a necessity for marathon questioning of Roy in the soil theft case and to know about the other and rather more influential beneficiaries in the alleged scam. That is why he was shown as arrested earlier this week. Now attempts are on to find how deep-rooted this corruption cycle is and what the sources of financial transactions in the matter are," a Diamond Police district official said.

In the Salboni illegal land grabbing case, the police first arrested former Trinamool Congress legislator Sujay Hazra.

During the investigation of Hazra, the name of Roy in relation to the case surfaced, following which he was arrested by the CID sleuths on September 10 after being questioned a number of times.

In the chargesheet filed by the CID in the matter, the investigating agency had given details of how money in the Salboni illegal land grabbing case reached the office of Roy.