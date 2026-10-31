Chhattisgarh: Five Injured As Passenger Bus Skids Near Bijapur

MENAFN - IANS) Bijapur, Oct 31 (IANS) Five passengers, including three women and two children, were injured when a passenger bus skidded off the road near Pandemurga turn in Bijapur district on Saturday night.

The accident took place at around 10:00 om within the jurisdiction of Nelsanar Police Station. The bus, belonging to Manish Travels and bearing registration number CG07-9655, was travelling from Bijapur to Durg when the incident occurred, police officials said.

According to police, the vehicle lost control near the Pandemurga turn and met with the accident. Five passengers on board sustained injuries.

The injured were immediately shifted to the Primary Health Centre in Nelsanar for medical treatment. Their condition is being monitored by doctors.

Upon receiving information about the mishap, security forces were promptly deployed at the site. Personnel provided relief and necessary assistance to the injured while also ensuring security arrangements in the area.

Local administration and police teams reached the spot soon after the incident.

Preliminary investigations are underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Officials said the bus was carrying passengers on the Bijapur-Durg route when it skidded at the sharp turn.

Authorities have assured that all possible medical assistance is being provided to the injured.

Further details regarding the nature of injuries and the condition of the passengers are awaited. Police have registered a case and begun an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the accident.

Traffic movement on the stretch was temporarily affected following the incident but was later restored.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the need for greater caution on hilly and curving roads in the Bastar region, particularly during night hours.

Officials have advised drivers to maintain safe speeds and exercise extra care while negotiating sharp turns on such routes to avoid similar accidents in future.