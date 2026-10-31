KSRTC Announces 2600 Special Buses From Bengaluru For Deepavali Rush

KSRTC Announces 2,600 Additional Buses for Deepavali

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate 2,600 additional buses from Bengaluru to various destinations between November 6 and 8 to manage the expected rush during the Deepavali festival. According to a press release issued by KSRTC, special return services will also be operated from various intra-state and inter-state destinations to Bengaluru on November 10 and 11 to facilitate passengers travelling back after the festival. Naraka Chaturdashi falls on November 8, while Balipadyami will be observed on November 10. The festive period also coincides with the weekend on November 7 and 8.

Bus Station and Route Details

The additional buses will operate from major bus stations in Bengaluru, including Kempegowda Bus Station, Mysuru Road Bus Station and Shantinagar TTMC. Additional buses with advance reservation facilities will also be operated from BMTC's Shantinagar TTMC, Vijayanagar TTMC, Yeshwanthpur TTMC, Jayanagar TTMC, Malleswaram 18th Cross Bus Station, Basaveshwaranagar Bus Station (Sharada Colony), Electronic City, Attibele and Tin Factory, among other locations.

Destinations Covered

From Kempegowda Bus Station, special services will connect passengers to several destinations, including Mangaluru, Udupi, Kundapura, Puttur, Dharmasthala, Kukke Subrahmanya, Sringeri, Horanadu, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Gokarna, Hassan, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppal, Yadgir and Bidar. Services will also be operated to inter-state destinations such as Tirupati, Vijayawada and Hyderabad. Meanwhile, buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station will operate towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar and Madikeri. All Premier Special buses bound for Tamil Nadu and Kerala will depart from BMTC Bus Station at Shantinagar TTMC. These services will connect Bengaluru with Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Kozhikode, among other destinations.

Booking Information and Discounts

KSRTC has also announced discounts for passengers booking tickets in advance. A 5 per cent discount will be provided when four or more passengers book their tickets under a single reservation. Passengers booking onward and return journey tickets simultaneously will be eligible for a 10 per cent discount on the return journey. Computerised advance reservation facilities are available through the KSRTC website. Passengers can also book tickets through KSRTC reservation counters in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Puducherry, Maharashtra and Goa. The corporation has advised passengers to check the boarding point mentioned on their reservation tickets. Details regarding departure locations and timings are available on the KSRTC website and in advance reservation tickets. Additionally, special buses will be operated from all taluk and district bus stands under KSRTC's jurisdiction depending on passenger traffic requirements.

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