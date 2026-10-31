Fakhar Zaman Stars As Pakistan Secure Dramatic ODI Tri-Series Title

Fakhar Zaman Leads Pakistan to ODI Tri-Series Glory

Fakhar Zaman's century-powered innings helped Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka by three wickets in the final of the ODI tri-series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, as the hosts chased down a target of 326 to lift the trophy. Pakistan reached 331 for seven in 48.3 overs, completing the chase with nine balls to spare.

The successful pursuit is the joint-highest run chase in an ODI final, level with arch-rivals India's chase against England in the 2002 NatWest final at Lord's. Zaman led the charge with 127 off 99 deliveries, including 11 fours and six sixes. With this innings, he became only the second Pakistan batter to score two centuries in ODI finals.

The Chase and Recovery

Chasing 326, Pakistan suffered an early setback as Maaz Sadaqat was dismissed for five and Babar Azam fell for a duck, leaving the side struggling at 14 for two. Zaman then joined wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig to rebuild the innings. The pair added 149 runs for the third wicket, taking Pakistan back into contention. Baig scored 74 off 75 balls, hitting 11 boundaries, before Maheesh Theekshana dismissed him at 163.

Zaman continued to anchor the chase and brought up his century before falling to Dilshan Madushanka for 127, with Pakistan at 220 for four. Salman Agha was dismissed for 17 as Sri Lanka briefly regained control, reducing Pakistan to 230 for five. Hasan Nawaz and Arafat Minhas then took responsibility for the chase, putting together a crucial 94-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Minhas played an attacking innings of 61 off just 31 balls, striking three fours and four sixes, while Nawaz remained unbeaten on 37 off 45 deliveries. Minhas fell at 324, and Faheem Ashraf was dismissed for a first-ball duck, leaving Pakistan needing two runs with three wickets in hand. Captain Shaheen Afridi sealed the victory in style, hitting a six to take Pakistan to the title.

Sri Lanka's Performance

Earlier, after Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi elected to field, Sri Lanka posted 325 for eight in their allotted 50 overs, built around a maiden ODI century from Kamindu Mendis. Mendis scored 131 off 128 deliveries, striking 12 fours and two sixes. He shared an 87-run opening stand with Avishka Fernando, who made 38, before adding 146 runs for the third wicket with Pavan Rathnayake. Rathnayake contributed 77 off 65 balls, including eight boundaries, as Sri Lanka strengthened their position in the middle overs.

However, Pakistan's bowlers struck back in the closing stages, taking six wickets in the final 10 overs to restrict the hosts to 325. Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf claimed two wickets each for Pakistan. Pakistan's chase was anchored by Zaman's century and supported by important contributions from Baig, Nawaz and Minhas, helping the side overcome the early loss of two wickets and secure the tri-series title. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)