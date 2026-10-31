Palakkad: Grandfather Dies After Being Stabbed By 16-Year-Old Grandson! Read On

Palakkad: A 65-year-old grandfather died during treatment after his 16-year-old grandson stabbed him. The victim was Sulaiman. He lived in Kavassery Vazhakkachira. The incident happened on the 19th of this month at their Kavassery house around 7 PM. The 16-year-old boy is the son of Sulaiman's daughter. The boy had a fight with his 10-year-old sister. He took a knife and tried to stab her. Sulaiman saw this and stepped in to save the little girl. The boy stabbed his grandfather instead. Sulaiman suffered deep knife wounds on his chest, neck, and stomach.

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The family first took Sulaiman to a private hospital in Alathur. His condition was very critical. The doctors then shifted him to Thrissur Medical College for better treatment. Sulaiman lost his life last night while undergoing treatment. The 16-year-old boy ran away and hid after the attack. The police tracked him down and caught him later. The investigation team is now checking the background details of the minor accused.

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