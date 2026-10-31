Zhao Leji Meets With German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

On the morning of October 30, 2026, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) Zhao Leji met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Beijing.

Zhao Leji stated that China and Germany have always upheld mutual respect and trust, sought common ground while shelving differences, and pursued mutually beneficial cooperation, making bilateral relations mature and resilient. China is ready to work with Germany to implement the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state, share development opportunities, promote openness and cooperation, jointly safeguard peace and tranquility, and continuously enrich the China-Germany all-round strategic partnership. China's NPC is ready to strengthen exchanges with the German parliament and provide legal safeguards for practical cooperation. German parliamentarians and Members of the European Parliament are welcome to visit China more often to gain a true, multi-dimensional and progressive understanding of the country.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier stated that Germany-China relations are full of vitality, with extensive and rich areas of cooperation. Facing new circumstances, the two sides should strengthen dialogue, deepen cooperation, properly handle differences and achieve win-win outcomes. He expressed the hope that the legislative bodies of the two countries will further strengthen exchanges.

Zhang Qingwei attended the meeting.

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