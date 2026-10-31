Li Qiang And Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin Co-Chair The 31St Regular Meeting Between Chinese And Russian Heads Of Government

On the morning of October 21, 2026, local time, Premier Li Qiang of the State Council co-chaired the 31st regular meeting between the Chinese and Russian heads of government with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in St. Petersburg.

Li Qiang stated that in recent years, in the face of a complex and turbulent international landscape and under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China and Russia have stood side by side, moved forward together and leveraged more dynamic and resilient cooperation to cushion the impact of external uncertainties and instability, and bilateral cooperation has continued to broaden and grow ever more steady. At present, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era is entering a new stage, marked by greater achievements and faster development. China stands ready to work with Russia in the spirit of mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation to deepen and substantiate cooperation across various fields, better translate the important consensus reached by the two heads of state into concrete actions and tangible outcomes, better serve the development and revitalization of both countries, and bring greater benefits to the two peoples.

Mikhail Mishustin stated that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Russia-China Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation. The Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era is currently at its highest level in history and has set an example for relations between countries. Despite uncertainties in the international landscape, Russia-China economic and trade cooperation has maintained sound momentum. Russia is willing to work with China on the basis of mutual benefit, win-win cooperation, mutual respect and good-neighborliness and friendship, to further strengthen practical cooperation in various fields and safeguard the common interests of the two countries.

Li Qiang and Mikhail Mishustin heard reports from representatives of both sides on the work of the China-Russia Investment Cooperation Committee, the China-Russia Energy Cooperation Committee, the China-Russia Committee on Humanities Cooperation, the Committee for Regular Meetings between Chinese and Russian Heads of Government, and the China-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation and Development of Northeast China and the Far East and Baikal Region of Russia.

The two heads of government fully acknowledged the work of various committees between the two countries over the past year. Both sides agreed that strategic guidance from the heads of state is an important guarantee for the steady development of China-Russia relations. China and Russia should take the important consensus of the two heads of state as the fundamental guide, advance cooperation in key areas such as economy and trade, investment, energy and resources, connectivity, aerospace, finance and industry, foster new drivers of development in frontier areas such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology and the digital economy, jointly ensure the success of the China-Russia Years of Education, strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges in tourism, culture, youth and media, stimulate the vitality of local cooperation, maintain close communication and coordination on multilateral affairs, and strive for more practical outcomes.

Following the meeting, the two heads of government signed the Joint Communiqué of the 31st Regular Meeting Between the Chinese and Russian Heads of Government. The two sides also reached cooperation documents in areas such as economy and trade, space, science and technology, and education.

Wu Zhenglong attended the above events.

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Li Qiang and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin Co-Chair the 31st Regular Meeting Between Chinese and Russian Heads of Government News Provided By October 31, 2026, 17:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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