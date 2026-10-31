Delhi: Trilokpuri ERO Clarifies On Claims Of 'Wrong' Entries Related To 'Dead, Shifted' Voters

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The office of Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of Delhi's Trilokpuri Assembly constituency on Saturday responded to allegations made on social media about "wrong" entries in the electoral roll regarding the Absentee, Shifted, Duplicate, and Deceased (ASDD) category voters.

The ERO clarified many of the claims made on the social media by groups like Jan Sarokar Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan, National Federation of Independent Women and Voter Adhikar Manch during Jan Sunwayi Camp were found to be incorrect.

Giving an example, the ERO said as per a video a voter named Vijender having EPIC No. KND0902452 was marked as "Dead".

It is told that during enumeration phase, the residence of the said voter was visited by Booth Level Officer (BLO).

At the time of visit, the Booth Level Officer (BLO) was informed by the wife of Vijender about his death.

Accordingly, the name of Vijender was rightly placed under ASDD list under "Death category", the ERO said.

"Consequent upon having come to know that Vijender is alive, the BLO has visited his residence and got filled Form-6 for re-entry in electoral records. The same has been digitally recorded having reference ID: U05055V6N2710261200068," the ERO added.

The ERO also pointed out infirmity in jurisdication-related claims in the statements by some of the voluntary organisations.

Referring to names of some "missing voters" mentioned by these organisations, the ERO said it is informed that Chilla Khadar does not come under the jurisdiction of Assembly constituency (AC)-55 Trilokpuri, hence, no comments can be offered.

"However, the matter of Maya Devi and Pitauli Devi of Chilla Khadar has been conveyed to counterpart of AC-57 Patpargani under whose jurisdiction Chilla Khaddar pertains," the ERO added.

The ERO said the ASDD list of Trilokpuri seat's electoral roll was duly shared with Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of recognised political parties.

The minutes of meeting informing about ASDD list was also prepared and shared with BLAs of all political parties.

The ASDD list was duly signed and verified by BLAs of the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that they don't have any objection to the list.

The election official said that the locality has been re-visited by the BLO to ensure "No eligible citizen is left out of Electoral Roll" and a total of 10 number of Form-6 were collected from the area to include their name in electoral roll.