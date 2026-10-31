Assam Governor Celebrates Foundation Days Of Various Indian States

Celebrating India's Statehood Days

Lok Bhavan Assam, under the leadership of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, celebrated the Statehood Days of Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Delhi at Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium in Guwahati on Saturday. Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Governor Acharya extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of all the States and Union Territories on the occasion of their foundation day. He said that each state has enriched India's identity through its distinctive cultural traditions, history and socio-economic contributions to the nation. He observed that India's greatest strength lies in its unity in diversity, with a shared commitment to the progress and prosperity of the country.

Reflecting on National Unity and Integration

The Governor paid rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, remembering his historic contribution to the integration of princely States after Independence. Describing him as the great architect of India's unity and integrity, the Governor said that his life and ideals continue to inspire the nation to uphold mutual trust, national consciousness and a shared sense of purpose. Highlighting the significance of the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor said that the initiative provides an important platform for people to understand and appreciate one another's languages, literature, art, culture and traditions. He observed that greater understanding and respect for the country's diversity strengthen mutual bonds and reinforce national integration.

Assam's Role in National Development

Referring to Assam as a remarkable example of unity in diversity, Governor Acharya highlighted the State's rich cultural heritage, the Vaishnavite tradition of belief and practice, the spiritual legacy of the Satras and the Namghars, the industrious spirit of the tea gardens and the life-giving prosperity of the mighty Brahmaputra. He said that Assam's strength lies in the harmony, cooperation and peaceful coexistence among its diverse communities. The Governor emphasised that preserving the State's invaluable cultural heritage must go hand in hand with sustained developmental efforts. He stressed the need to create greater opportunities for the youth in education, skill development, agriculture, tourism and entrepreneurship, while ensuring that the benefits of development reach every section of society.

Referring to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor underscored the significant role of Assam and the Northeast in the nation's development journey. He said that improved connectivity, modern infrastructure, progress in education and healthcare, and emerging avenues for investment and employment are giving fresh impetus to the region's development potential. He further stated that true development must extend beyond economic growth and ensure dignity and equal opportunities for every citizen, greater participation of women and youth, social harmony and the protection of cultural and natural heritage. He called upon everyone to contribute towards making Assam a strong and active partner in the journey towards Viksit Bharat.

The Governor observed that the progress of every State and Union Territory strengthens the collective progress of the nation. He urged citizens to contribute to nation-building with dedication, integrity and excellence in their respective fields, while preserving the unity and diversity that define India. On the occasion Minister Water resources Susanta Borgohain, Addl. Chief Secretary, B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, Advisor, Lok Bhavan Secretariat Prof. Harbansh Dixit, Commissioner and Secretary to Governor SS Meenakshi Sundaram; Former PCCF, Assam Rajendra P Agarwalla, Asst. Prof. IIT Guwahati John Thomas along with a host of other distinguished were present. (ANI)

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