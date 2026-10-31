New Study Highlights 25 Community-Led Climate Solutions In Himachal

National Dialogue on Climate Adaptation

More than 100 experts, scientists, environmentalists, farmers and local residents from 12 gram panchayats across four districts of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday participated in a national dialogue here to discuss climate change adaptation, with a new study documenting 25 community-led solutions to address increasing climate risks.

The study, conducted by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) with support from the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), found that communities across Mandi, Kullu, Shimla and Sirmaur districts were already implementing adaptation measures ranging from changing crop patterns and natural farming to reviving traditional water sources and strengthening village-level disaster preparedness.

Multi-Stakeholder Findings and Research

The findings were presented at a multi-stakeholder dialogue in Shimla, bringing together representatives of the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, agriculture and horticulture departments, irrigation and water-related departments, research institutions, NGOs and civil society organisations. The study, titled How Can Himalayan Communities Anticipate Risks and Adapt to a Changing Climate? Evidence from 12 Gram Panchayats in Himachal Pradesh, documented the adaptation practices through field visits, focus group discussions and consultations with local communities.

According to the study, all 12 gram panchayats examined reported socio-economic impacts of changing climate conditions and had undertaken adaptation measures suited to their local circumstances. The researchers identified 25 anticipatory adaptation solutions across five sectors - agriculture, infrastructure, water stress, disaster management, and climate sensitisation and knowledge sharing.

Community Resilience and Adaptation Measures

Speaking to ANI, Shreya Wadhwan, Programme Lead and co-author of the study at CEEW, said the research focused on understanding both climate vulnerabilities and the resilience of communities in Himachal Pradesh. "The impacts of climate change are not new to the people and communities living here. However, in recent years, these impacts have started increasing in frequency and intensity, affecting livelihoods and how people survive on a day-to-day basis," she said.

Wadhwan said the research had identified several solutions already being implemented by communities to respond to changing climatic conditions. These included shifting from apple cultivation to persimmon cultivation due to rising temperatures and declining snowfall, adopting natural farming practices, and undertaking water-basin mapping and trenching to address water stress during summer.

Institutional Support and Future Strategies

She said the dialogue was aimed at bringing communities, government departments and research institutions together to strengthen these initiatives and develop strategies for future climate risks. "We identified 25 different anticipatory measures or adaptation solutions across five sectors. These are solutions that have directly been implemented by communities in their regions to build their capacity against the impacts of climate change," Wadhwan said.

She said the exercise also focused on how government interventions, scientific research and technical support could help scale up community-led initiatives. Wadhwan said communities had traditionally been the first responders during disasters and should now receive stronger institutional and technical support.

Case Studies and Expert Insights

The study also highlighted the importance of early warning systems, particularly in remote mountain villages where timely information could help people evacuate before hazards struck. Wadhwan said early warning systems were emerging as one of the most critical adaptation measures for disaster resilience, but their effectiveness depended on reaching the last mile.

Dr Amina Maharjan, Senior Livelihoods and Migration Specialist at ICIMOD and IPCC Lead Author on Adaptation, Impacts and Vulnerability, said climate-related disasters in the Himalayan region were becoming increasingly complex and interconnected. Speaking to ANI, Maharjan said recent disasters in the Himalayan region had demonstrated how multiple hazards could occur together, creating cascading impacts on communities and infrastructure.

The study recommended strengthening village-level disaster management committees, integrating climate adaptation into gram panchayat development plans and providing technical support to communities implementing adaptation measures. It also suggested using existing government policies and schemes to support the 25 identified solutions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)