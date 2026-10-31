Kollam: 27-Year-Old Teacher Dies By Suicide After Row Over Phone Chats!

Kollam: A 27-year-old private school teacher died during treatment after she attempted suicide at her husband's house. The deceased is Nishna, wife of Sameer from Sameer Manzil in Ilambazhannoor.

Aruvikkara: Thieves Return Stolen Ladder With Apology Note! Read Details

Police said the couple had a fight over Nishna's phone chats. Sameer questioned her about the chats, which led to a heated argument. Yesterday evening, Sameer picked Nishna up from her school. Right after reaching home, she tried to hang herself. Sameer noticed this, untied the knot, and rushed her to the hospital. Unfortunately, she died while undergoing treatment.

Viral Video: Woman Tries To Run Over Cops After Hitting Three Vehicles In Mumbai! (WATCH)

Her body was buried after the post-mortem. Nishna is the daughter of Muhammad Basheer and Subaya from Niyas Manzil in Eroor Pathadi. She leaves behind two children, Aina Fatima and Aihan Fatima.

(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Seek help from mental health professionals to overcome such struggles. If you face such thoughts, call the DISHA helpline. Toll-free numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)