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Weekly Review Of Prices For Azeri Light, Dated Brent, And Urals


Date: 2026-10-31 01:01:29

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Last week (October 26–30), average prices for Azeri Light (CIF), Azeri Light (FOB Ceyhan), and Urals crude rose, while the average price for Dated Brent crude fell.

According to Trend 's calculations, based on data from oil market participants, the average price of Azeri Light (CIF) crude, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field in Azerbaijan, increased by $3.50, or 2.9%, compared to the previous week, reaching $124.79 per barrel.

According to the report, the highest price for this grade of crude oil during the week was $127.60 per barrel, while the lowest was $122.28.

The average price of Azeri Light crude on a FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $114.50 per barrel, which is $4.05, or 3.7%, higher than the previous week's figure. During the week, the maximum price was $116.48 per barrel, and the minimum was $112.12.

The average price of Urals crude rose by $2.26, or 2.5%, compared to the previous week, reaching $91.71 per barrel. During the week, the highest price was $95.83, and the lowest was $88.35.

Dated Brent crude averaged $120.34 per barrel, down $0.59, or 0.5%, from the previous week. During the week, the price reached a high of $127.97 per barrel and a low of $114.82.

Oil / Date 26.10.2026 27.10.2026 28.10.2026 29.10.2026 30.10.2026 Average price
Azeri LT CIF $127.60 $122.49 $125.42 $122.28 $126.16 $124.79
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $116.40 $112.12 $115.12 $112.38 $116.48 $114.5
Urals (EX NOVO) $95.83 $90.00 $92.21 $88.35 $92.14 $91.71
Dated Brent $127.97 $119.52 $120.61 $114.82 $118.76 $120.34

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Trend News Agency

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