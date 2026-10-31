Weekly Review Of Prices For Azeri Light, Dated Brent, And Urals

According to Trend 's calculations, based on data from oil market participants, the average price of Azeri Light (CIF) crude, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field in Azerbaijan, increased by $3.50, or 2.9%, compared to the previous week, reaching $124.79 per barrel.

According to the report, the highest price for this grade of crude oil during the week was $127.60 per barrel, while the lowest was $122.28.

The average price of Azeri Light crude on a FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $114.50 per barrel, which is $4.05, or 3.7%, higher than the previous week's figure. During the week, the maximum price was $116.48 per barrel, and the minimum was $112.12.

The average price of Urals crude rose by $2.26, or 2.5%, compared to the previous week, reaching $91.71 per barrel. During the week, the highest price was $95.83, and the lowest was $88.35.

Dated Brent crude averaged $120.34 per barrel, down $0.59, or 0.5%, from the previous week. During the week, the price reached a high of $127.97 per barrel and a low of $114.82.