Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei Orders 'Geographically Unrestricted' Military Response To Threats

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments since the US-Iran war started on February 28].

Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Saturday warned the United States and Israel against returning to war, according to a written statement, following threats from the Islamic republic's foes of a possible resumption of strikes.

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"If the enemies once again launch military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation that will determine the time and conditions for ending them," said a statement attributed to Khamenei posted on his website.

According to the statement, Khamenei ordered the commanders to ensure that "any level or type of threat must be met with an immediate, impactful and geographically unrestricted response".

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The remarks came during a reported meeting between Khamenei and senior military commanders, including armed forces chief of staff Ali Abdollahi, army chief Amir Hatami and Revolutionary Guards commander Ahmad Vahidi. It was the first reported meeting between them.

Khamenei has not been publicly seen since he became supreme leader, following his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's killing in US-Israeli strikes at the start of the Middle East war in February.

It also said that Khamenei ordered the commanders to update Iran's target list to include "all types of tangible and intangible assets belonging to the American-Zionist enemy".

The war began on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which swiftly responded with attacks on countries around the region. The Iran Supreme Leader's statement came as fresh diplomatic efforts were under way to avert a resumption of fighting.

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