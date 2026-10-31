Yumeya Furniture Reimagines Senior Living Facilities With“Aluwood” Seating Collection And Four New Business Growth Concepts

MENAFN - GetNews)Yumeya Furniture, a leading commercial furniture manufacturer recognized as China's premier source factory for senior living seating, is proud to spotlight its comprehensive Healthcare & Senior Living Chairs collection. Designed specifically to enhance the well-being of seniors globally, the collection features Yumeya's signature metal wood grain technology. This offers the elegant look and feel of solid wood on a durable, eco-friendly metal frame.

The extensive collection encompasses senior living dining chairs, lounge seating, patient chairs, bariatric chairs, and guest chairs. Every piece is engineered with a lightweight, high-strength aluminum frame. The fully welded structure leaves no gaps, preventing bacterial growth. An ergonomic structure ensures comfort during prolonged sitting. The application of Tiger powder coating provides three times the standard wear resistance. This ensures the seating withstands the rigorous demands of aged care centers and retirement homes.

"Our mission has always been to provide high-quality, functional solutions that benefit both the senior residents and the facilities that care for them," said a spokesperson for Yumeya Furniture. "By combining the warmth of wood with the strength and hygiene of metal, our 'Aluwood' chairs offer an affordable, sustainable, and highly durable alternative to traditional solid wood furniture."

To further support facility operators, distributors, and wholesalers, Yumeya Furniture has introduced four pioneering concepts designed to drive business growth and operational efficiency.

Elder Ease Concept

Addressing the global shortage of skilled nursing staff, this concept focuses on functional furniture that reduces caregiver workload while enhancing resident independence. Features include walking stick holders, front-leg casters, and curved backrests. These make it easier for caregivers to assist residents with mobility.

Pure Lift Concept

To mitigate the high costs of cleaning soiled cushions in care environments, the Pure Lift concept features a removable seat cushion cover attached by Velcro. This allows staff to quickly replace covers with washed or new ones. It maintains a pristine environment and extends the life of the chair.

M+ Modular Concept

Designed for distributors facing inventory pressures, the M+ modular structure allows various configurations. These range from single to 3-seater sofas by swapping bases, cushions, and armrest sideboards. This diversity enables wholesalers to meet customized styling needs with lower stock levels.

Quick Fit Concept

This process upgrade simplifies the replacement of chair fabrics, requiring only a few screws to install. It reduces reliance on skilled labor. It also offers facility owners a wide, semi-customizable range of upholstery styles.

In a move to elevate functional upholstery, Yumeya Furniture announced a strategic cooperation beginning in 2025 with the renowned healthcare fabric brand, Spradling.

Backed by a 10-year structural warranty, Yumeya's metal wood grain senior living chairs are priced at 50 to 60 percent of comparable solid wood products. They offer zero maintenance costs and significant savings on transportation due to their stackable design.

Learn more at:

Inquires can be sent to...

About Yumeya Furniture

Yumeya Furniture is a commercial furniture manufacturer specializing in wood-grain metal seating for restaurants, cafes, senior living & healthcare, hotels, and banquets since 1998. Founded by Mr. Gong, a pioneer in applying wood grain technology to metal chairs, the company is dedicated to reducing deforestation by offering an eco-friendly alternative to solid wood. Driven by a core mission to provide high-quality, durable, and cost-effective commercial seating, Yumeya continues to lead the industry through relentless innovation in metal wood grain technology.

For the latest updates, follow Yumeya Furniture on social media.

Facebook:

YouTube: @yumeyafurniture

Instagram:

LinkedIn: