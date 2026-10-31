Restoration Mate Marks Successful First Year In Ottawa After Helping Residents Recover From Record Canada Day Flooding

MENAFN - GetNews) 24/7 emergency restoration company helped dozens of Ottawa homeowners and businesses recover from the July 1 storm.

Ottawa, ON, Canada – October 31, 2026 – Restoration Mate, a Canadian property damage restoration company operating since 2011, opened its Ottawa location at 1338 Wellington St. W in November 2025. In its first year, the Ottawa team responded to one of the city's worst flooding events in decades and helped dozens of homeowners and businesses recover from the record Canada Day storm.

On July 1, 2026, a series of thunderstorms dropped 118 mm of rain on the Ottawa airport, according to Environment Canada, setting a record for the date. The City of Ottawa reported more than 3,200 flooded basements. Restoration Mate's Ottawa crews worked through the holiday and the weeks that followed. They extracted water, dried structures and helped property owners document damage for their insurance claims. Many of those emergency jobs went on to full repairs and reconstruction, all handled by the same team.

The Ottawa location is led by a manager who previously worked with Restoration Mate's Greater Toronto Area team, where the company has completed more than 1,000 restoration projects. That experience, combined with Restoration Mate's process from emergency mitigation through reconstruction, allowed the Ottawa location to scale quickly when the storm hit.

“Expanding into Ottawa was a natural next step for Restoration Mate as we continue to grow our presence across Canada. Since opening in November 2025, the response from the community has been tremendous. We're proud of what our Ottawa team has accomplished in such a short time, and we're committed to building a lasting presence in the region,” said Justin York, Co-Founder, Restoration Mate.

Restoration Mate responds to emergency calls within the hour, 24 hours a day, including holidays. Its teams bill insurance companies directly and work with insurers and adjusters on the homeowner's behalf. They also help property owners understand their coverage and get the full coverage their policy allows. The Ottawa location is building relationships with homeowners, property managers and insurance companies across the region.

Restoration Mate serves communities across Ottawa, from Kanata to Orleans, and the surrounding Eastern Ontario region. The Ottawa location provides water damage restoration, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold removal and testing, storm damage cleanup, and sewage cleanup for residential and commercial properties.

Q&A for Ottawa Property Owners

What should I do after my basement floods?

Make sure everyone is safe. Then call a restoration company right away and photograph the damage before anything is removed. Mold can begin growing within 24 to 48 hours.

Can water damage from the Canada Day storm still cause problems?

Yes. Moisture trapped in walls, floors and framing can lead to mold weeks or months later, especially if the area was not dried to documented moisture targets.

Does Restoration Mate handle both cleanup and repairs?

Yes. One team manages the job from emergency mitigation to final reconstruction.

About Restoration Mate

Restoration Mate is a 24/7 emergency property damage restoration and reconstruction company with more than 15 years of experience. It serves homeowners, businesses and property managers from locations in Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and British Columbia. Restoration Mate has won Consumer Choice Awards in the Greater Toronto Area in 2024, 2025 and 2026. Its Halifax and Abbotsford locations were also named 2026 Consumer Choice Award winners.