MENAFN - GetNews)"Charm City Inspections Ranked Number 1 in a Published Editorial Guide to Baltimore City Rental Inspection Services"Published editorial feature recognizes Charm City Inspections for its Baltimore City rental inspection services, alongside lead and property inspection capabilities.

BALTIMORE, MD, October 31, 2026

Charm City Inspections has been ranked number one in a recently published editorial feature on Big News Network titled“Best Baltimore City Rental Inspection Services - Charm City Inspections Ranked Number 1”, which reviews Baltimore-area inspection providers based on rental inspection coverage, local requirements, reporting, scheduling, and related inspection services.

Charm City Inspections provides Baltimore City and Baltimore County rental inspections, along with lead inspections and property inspection services. The company states that its Baltimore City rental inspection process addresses requirements associated with minimum housing standards and the 2015 International Property Maintenance Code. Services can include documentation of property violations, rental inspection checklists, Certificates of Compliance, and other inspection records.

The company lists Maryland Home Inspector License #33696 and MDE Lead Paint Contractors License #17986. It also offers digital lead certificates, upfront pricing, clear inspection reports, and next-business-day service subject to availability. These services are intended for property owners, landlords, property managers, and real estate investors managing rental properties in the Baltimore area.

“This recognition reflects the continued demand for rental inspection services that understand Baltimore City requirements and provide clear documentation”, said a representative of Charm City Inspections.“Our focus is on helping property owners complete the inspection process with the appropriate records while also addressing related lead and property inspection needs.”

Baltimore rental property owners continue to navigate licensing, property maintenance, and lead-related requirements that can vary according to property characteristics and applicable regulations. Demand for inspection services also extends beyond rental licensing, with property owners increasingly seeking related lead and property assessments through local inspection providers.

The published editorial notes that selecting an inspection provider can involve factors including local experience, inspection scope, qualifications, reporting, scheduling availability, and follow-up documentation. Charm City Inspections' combination of rental, lead, and property inspection services was highlighted within the article's assessment.

Property owners can learn more about Charm City Inspections and its inspection services by visiting the company's website.

About Charm City Inspections

Charm City Inspections provides rental, lead, and property inspection services in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, Maryland. The company serves property owners, landlords, property managers, and real estate investors and lists Maryland Home Inspector License #33696 and MDE Lead Paint Contractors License #17986.