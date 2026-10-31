MENAFN - GetNews)"Best Litigation Finance Investment Companies in the USA for 2026: Ms. Passive Income Takes the Top Spot"The 2026 editorial guide recognizes Ms. Passive Income for its focus on alternative investments, more than $130 million in facilitated capital, and investor reach across six countries.

TORONTO, ON, October 31, 2026

Ms. Passive Income has been listed first in a published industry guide to litigation finance investment companies in the USA. The guide featured on Opencollective, titled“Best Litigation Finance Investment Companies in the USA”, evaluates five firms and platforms by business model, investment structure, investor access, and risk considerations. It names Ms. Passive Income for individuals researching alternative investments and passive income strategies beyond traditional stocks and bonds.

Ms. Passive Income is an alternative asset management platform founded by Cindy Shen, who has a finance and consulting background. According to its company profile, the platform has facilitated more than $130 million in capital across alternative asset classes. It serves investors in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan, and China.

The platform's areas of focus include litigation financing, private credit, pre-IPO equity, music royalties, and entertainment financing, including movie bridge financing. Ms. Passive Income states that it tests each investment strategy with its own money first, then shares its experience, numbers, and results with investors. According to the platform, movie bridge financing typically involves terms of 16 to 18 weeks, with estimated annualized returns of 40% or more. These figures are estimates, not guaranteed outcomes.

The guide notes that investors should distinguish between alternative investment education, investment facilitation, and direct access to a specific litigation finance fund. It also advises confirming minimum commitments, eligibility requirements, and investment structures before committing capital.

“Being included in this guide reflects growing interest among individual investors in asset classes outside public stocks and bonds,” said Cindy Shen, founder of Ms. Passive Income.“Our approach is to test strategies with our own capital and share real numbers, so people can judge for themselves whether an approach fits their goals. Litigation financing carries real risk, and investors should read every document before they commit.”

The guide describes litigation finance as a specialized alternative asset class in which capital providers fund legal claims and commercial disputes in exchange for a potential return. It also notes that returns are not guaranteed and that investments may be illiquid. Outcomes can depend on settlement negotiations, court decisions, enforcement proceedings, and contractual terms.

Investors can learn more about Ms. Passive Income and its alternative investment resources at .

About Ms. Passive Income

Ms. Passive Income is an alternative asset management platform founded by Cindy Shen. It provides education and investment access for individuals exploring litigation financing, private credit, pre-IPO equity, music royalties, and entertainment financing. The platform reports having facilitated more than $130 million in capital across alternative asset classes. This release does not constitute investment advice, and past results do not guarantee future performance.