MENAFN - GetNews)"Best M&A Advisors for Digital Marketing Agencies | Exiting Takes the Top Spot"The 2026 editorial feature recognises Exiting for its comprehensive M&A advisory services, expertise in digital agency exits, and end-to-end support covering exit preparation, business valuation, buyer outreach, negotiations, and deal closing.

New York, USA, October 31, 2026

Exiting, an M&A advisory firm for online business owners, has been ranked Number 1 in a recently published editorial feature on Tech bullion titled“Best M&A Advisors for Digital Marketing Agencies”. The guide reviews five advisory firms and evaluates how each supports owners through the sale of a digital agency.

According to the guide, Exiting ranked first because its services cover the full exit process, including preparation, valuation, buyer outreach, due diligence, negotiations, and closing.

The guide reports that Exiting provides M&A advisory services to owners of digital marketing agencies, SaaS companies, e-commerce brands, content websites, and subscription businesses. It states that the firm focuses its full advisory services on businesses with $1 million to $25 million in EBITDA.

The guide also describes the following service areas:



Exit preparation, including readiness assessments before approaching buyers

Valuation support to help owners understand potential market value

Financial preparation for buyer evaluation and due diligence

Confidential buyer outreach Guidance through negotiations, due diligence, and closing

The guide notes that founder Michael Bereslavsky's professional profile cites 23 years of M&A experience and more than 200 businesses acquired.

“Agency owners are asked to run their companies while also preparing financials, answering buyer questions, and negotiating terms,” said Michael Bereslavsky, founder of Exiting.“Being included in this guide reflects the demand for a coordinated process that starts well before a business goes to market. Our focus is helping owners prepare early so they can approach buyers with clear numbers and a defined plan.”

The guide notes that selling a digital marketing agency involves more than finding a buyer. Owners must understand their company's valuation, organize financial records, and demonstrate the stability of client relationships. It adds that advisory firms differ in industry focus, business size, and transaction type, so owners are encouraged to confirm that an advisor's criteria match their agency before engaging.

Business owners can learn more about Exiting's advisory services and eligibility criteria at

About Exiting

Exiting provides mergers and acquisitions advisory services to online business owners seeking a structured sale process. Its services include exit planning, valuation, financial preparation, confidential buyer outreach, negotiation support, and closing assistance. The firm works with digital marketing agencies, SaaS companies, e-commerce brands, content websites, and subscription businesses, and focuses its full advisory services on companies with $1 million to $25 million in EBITDA.