ASEAN Freight And Logistics Market To Reach USD 406.10 Billion By 2031, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"ASEAN Freight and Logistics Market Size and Share | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the ASEAN freight and logistics market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad, India, October 31, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence, the ASEAN freight and logistics market size is projected to reach USD 406.10 billion by 2031, up from USD 288.24 billion in 2025 and USD 305.98 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period. The market is supported by expanding trade activity, rising e-commerce demand, infrastructure development, manufacturing growth, and increasing requirements for efficient freight movement across Southeast Asia.

The ASEAN Freight and Logistics Market is becoming increasingly important as businesses expand regional supply chains and seek faster movement of goods between production centers, ports, warehouses, and consumer markets. Growth in cross-border commerce is also increasing demand for courier, express, and parcel services, while manufacturers and retailers require more flexible transportation and storage solutions. According to Mordor Intelligence, freight transport remains a major component of the market, while CEP services are expected to record faster growth over the forecast period.

ASEAN Freight and Logistics Market Growth Drivers

Rising demand for temperature-controlled logistics

The expansion of food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and other temperature-sensitive supply chains is increasing demand for cold-chain logistics across ASEAN countries. Temperature-controlled warehousing and transportation are gaining importance as businesses seek to maintain product quality across longer and more complex distribution networks. This trend is creating opportunities for logistics providers with specialized storage, monitoring, and transportation capabilities.

Digital freight platforms improving logistics efficiency

Digital freight-matching platforms and connected logistics systems are gaining traction as operators look to improve vehicle utilization, shipment visibility, and coordination between shippers and carriers. Cloud-based systems can help reduce empty trips and provide better access to available capacity. The growing use of digital documentation and integrated logistics platforms is also supporting more efficient cross-border movement.

Green corridors supporting multimodal freight

Governments and logistics companies are placing greater attention on transport routes that can shift selected long-distance freight from road transportation toward rail, coastal shipping, and inland waterways. These initiatives are encouraging multimodal logistics solutions, particularly for bulk and less time-sensitive cargo. Road transport, however, continues to play an important role because of its flexibility and its importance for first-mile and last-mile delivery.

E-commerce strengthening express and last-mile networks

Growing online retail activity is increasing demand for parcel delivery, fulfillment, and last-mile logistics services. Consumers are seeking shorter delivery windows, while retailers require distribution networks that can serve both major cities and expanding secondary markets. Logistics providers are responding through micro-fulfillment facilities, urban distribution hubs, and flexible delivery networks.

Access This Report in Japanese:

ASEAN Freight and Logistics Market Segmentation

By End User Industry

Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry

Construction

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas, Mining and Quarrying

Wholesale and Retail Trade

Others

By Logistics Function

Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP)

By Destination Type

Domestic

International

By Freight Forwarding

By Mode of Transport

Air

Sea and Inland Waterways

Others

By Freight Transport

By Mode of Transport

Air

Pipelines

Rail

Road

Sea and Inland Waterways

By Warehousing and Storage

By Temperature Control

Non-Temperature Controlled

Temperature Controlled

By Other Services

By Country

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Vietnam

Singapore

Rest of ASEAN

Explore Our Full Library of Logistics Research Reports:

Geography analysis of the ASEAN Freight and Logistics Market

Indonesia represents a major market within ASEAN, supported by its large domestic economy, extensive archipelagic geography, manufacturing activity, and expanding logistics infrastructure. The country continues to require extensive transportation and warehousing networks to connect production centers with ports and consumer markets.

Vietnam is expected to be among the faster-growing markets in the region, supported by export-oriented manufacturing, logistics infrastructure investment, and increasing warehouse demand. Thailand and Malaysia continue to benefit from their established industrial and logistics networks, while Singapore maintains an important position as a regional logistics and air-cargo hub. The Philippines and the remaining ASEAN markets also contribute to regional growth through consumer demand, trade, and logistics infrastructure development.

Key players in the ASEAN Freight and Logistics Industry

The ASEAN Freight and Logistics Industry includes global logistics companies, freight forwarders, express delivery providers, and regional specialists. Competition is influenced by network coverage, transportation capacity, warehousing capabilities, technology adoption, and the ability to provide integrated logistics services.

Major companies covered by the report include DHL Group, DSV A/S (Including DB Schenker), Kuehne+Nagel, A.P. Moller - Maersk, and SF Express (KEX-SF). These companies operate across different areas of freight transportation, forwarding, warehousing, contract logistics, and parcel delivery. Their regional presence enables them to serve manufacturers, retailers, exporters, importers, and other commercial customers across multiple ASEAN markets.

View Global Report on Freight and Logistics Market:

ASEAN Freight and Logistics Market Outlook

The ASEAN Freight and Logistics Market is expected to maintain steady growth as regional trade, manufacturing activity, e-commerce, and infrastructure investment continue to generate demand for freight movement and distribution services. Increasing requirements for shipment visibility, temperature-controlled logistics, cross-border fulfillment, and multimodal transportation are also creating opportunities across different parts of the logistics value chain.

The ASEAN Freight and Logistics Market Share will continue to reflect differences in infrastructure, industrial activity, trade flows, and consumer demand across individual countries. At the same time, ASEAN Freight and Logistics Market Trends indicate that logistics providers will increasingly focus on digital coordination, specialized warehousing, efficient last-mile delivery, and alternative transport corridors. These developments are expected to support the market's growth through the forecast period and reinforce the role of logistics as an essential part of the ASEAN economy.

For more insights on this market, please visit the Mordor Intelligence page:

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse, Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...