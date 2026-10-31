Executive Assistants And Virtual Support Lead 2026 Hiring Requests As Small Businesses Turn To Offshore Talent, Staffing Agency Hirehawk Reports

MENAFN - GetNews)"Logo of leading medical and legal staffing agency HireHawk"Leading medical and legal staffing agency reports global placements reduce administrative payroll expenses by up to 70% as companies adapt to rising operational costs.

LOS ANGELES, CA – October 31, 2026 – HireHawk, a US medical & legal staffing agency specializing in global and domestic placements for law firms, medical practices, and technology companies, released its 2026 hiring trend data today. Executive assistants, virtual administrative assistants, and virtual medical assistants emerged as the three most requested roles as small and mid-sized businesses seek to expand operational capacity without increasing US payroll overhead.

Macroeconomic factors - including higher interest rates and persistent inflation have made traditional domestic hiring increasingly costly for cash-flow-conscious companies. In response, organizations are transitioning core administrative operations offshore to maintain service quality while managing overhead.

Law firms and medical practices lead the shift

Legal and medical employers made up a large share of the year's requests. About 70% of law firms that contacted HireHawk were looking for remote legal support staff, most often paralegals, legal assistants, intake specialists and case managers handling court filings, document preparation and case administration.

Medical practices most often requested virtual medical assistants, medical billers and scribes to manage patient intake, scheduling, electronic medical record (EMR) updates and billing follow-up. E-commerce and technology companies requested customer support representatives, operations coordinators, software developers, quality assurance (QA) engineers and data analysts.

Industry-Specific Placements



Law Firms: Placement of paralegals, legal assistants, intake specialists, and case managers handling court filings, document preparation, and case administration. Approximately 70% of law firms contacting HireHawk seek remote legal support staff.

Medical Practices: Virtual medical assistants, medical billers, and scribes managing patient intake, scheduling, EMR updates, and billing follow-up. E-Commerce & Tech: Customer support representatives, operations coordinators, software developers, QA engineers, and data analysts.

The cost gap behind the trend

HireHawk's figures show why administrative roles are moving first. A full-time executive assistant placed through its global talent offer costs $2,400 to $3,200 per month, against an estimated $5,500 to $7,000 per month for the fully loaded cost of a US hire. That is an annual cost savings of roughly $27,000 to $55,000 per position.

“Most small businesses don't need a cheaper employee,” said David Manshoory, Founder of HireHawk.“They need the same work done well, at a cost that still makes sense when rates go up.”

Offshore hiring also carries employment and compliance work. Companies hiring abroad directly often use an Employer of Record platform, which typically costs $500 to $700 per employee each month. HireHawk employs its global talent itself, handling international contracts, payroll and local labor compliance.

HireHawk publishes its pricing before the first sales call. Global talent rates start at $12 per hour, all-inclusive, on a month-to-month contract with a 100% performance replacement guarantee. US direct hires are only 12.5% of their annual salary with a $995 retainer, or 15% of their annual salary with no retainer, with a 60-day replacement guarantee. Traditional agencies typically charge 20-30% of annual salaries for U.S. placements

Transparent Pricing and Cost Breakdown

HireHawk addresses staffing cost unpredictability by publishing fixed pricing prior to sales consultations:



Global Managed Staffing: Starts at $12 per hour (all-inclusive), covering recruiting, payroll, compliance, and a dedicated Client Success Manager on a month-to-month contract & can cancel anytime. US Direct Hires: Starting as low as 12.5% of first-year salary across all 50 states, compared to the 20% - 30% fee structure typically charged by traditional staffing agencies.

What makes an offshore hire work

Fewer than 1% of HireHawk applicants are presented to clients. Candidates move through five stages of vetting: AI-assisted screening, a skills assessment, a communication and culture interview, background and credential verification, and reference checks. Each placement is then measured against the HireHawk Remote-Ready Standard, which sets four criteria:

US industry experience: prior work with US legal, medical or business processes and terminology.

Time zone alignment: working standard US business hours.

Technical readiness: secure hardware, encrypted connections and high-speed internet.

Language: professional English fluency, with bilingual English and Spanish talent from Latin America for practices serving Spanish-speaking clients.

“Offshore hiring fails when firms only focus on price and not the quality of talent,” Manshoory added.“Offshore hiring works when the person has done the job for a US business and has worked US hours.”

HireHawk recruits global offshore talent for clients in the United States & Canada from 100+ countries depending on the skill set required. Clients typically see vetted candidates within 10 calendar days of the discovery call, with onboarding in 21 days.

The HireHawk Remote-Ready Standard

Fewer than 1% of applicants are placed with clients following a five-stage evaluation process that includes AI screening, technical skill tests, communication assessments, background checks, and reference verifications. Every placement is evaluated against four criteria:

Law firm and medical practice leaders can request hiring consultations at

About HireHawk

HireHawk is a leading US staffing agency providing fully managed global talent across five international markets and direct-hire placements across all 50 states. Serving over 200 companies across legal, healthcare, e-commerce, and technology sectors, HireHawk manages recruiting, candidate vetting, payroll, compliance, and ongoing support. Learn more at hirehaw.