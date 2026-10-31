Tangy Limes Makes Dancing Video Ecards With Your Face, Dog In A Party Hat Included

MENAFN - GetNews)"Birthday Disco Fever, a Tangy Limes video card. The green question marks show where the sender's faces go."Tangy Limes cuts real faces out of a photo and puts them on AI-made dancers who sing a song written for the card. A card is $1.99, and the whole card plays free first.

New York, NY - October 31, 2026 - Tangy Limes () makes dancing video ecards with your face: real faces cut from a photo dance and sing an original song, for $1.99 a card or 3 for $4.99, with no membership or subscription.

In Birthday Disco Fever, the birthday face spins under a mirror ball to a 70s disco song: "Candles burning, shake that cake, dance till the morning, for goodness sake!" In Pawty Animals, a golden retriever and an orange tabby get the pets' faces, and the song explains the situation: "The dog's in a hat and the cat's on the cake."

The sender adds a photo in a phone's web browser. The site cuts out each face and sets it on a dancer, and the mouth opens and closes with the words, a bit like a puppet's. The rest of the face is the photo, unchanged. The dancers and the songs are made with AI. The whole card plays free with the sender's photos before anyone pays.

A card runs about 40 seconds. It downloads as an MP4 or goes out as a link that plays in a chat, and the person getting it installs nothing and signs in to nothing. Starting November 1, a custom song can be added as a separate $9.99 purchase: the sender describes what it should be about, can change every word before paying, and the faces sing it.

The newest card, Girls' Night Out, went up on October 29. Four friends sing into hairbrushes in a pastel bedroom with a lava lamp, then skate around a roller rink.

About Tangy

LimesTangy Limes (tangylimes) is a video greeting card site made by Jeje Studios. It went live on October 18, 2026. The site makes short music-video cards for birthdays, holidays and anniversaries that put real faces from a photo on dancing characters.