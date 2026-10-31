Woodbests Launches Azure Dreams Collection Vol. 1, Its First Ocean-Themed Series Under The Masterpiece Reserve Edition Line

MENAFN - GetNews) Nine new wooden jigsaw puzzles for adults arrive with oversized pieces, more than 40 shaped "whimsy" cuts and printed backside guides that cut completion time to roughly two hours

NEW YORK, N.Y. - October 31, 2026 - Woodbests, a maker of premium wooden jigsaw puzzles for adults, today announced the launch of Azure Dreams Collection Vol. 1, the first ocean-themed series under its Masterpiece Reserve Edition line. The collection brings nine original designs to the brand's direct-to-consumer channels, each precision-cut from wood and presented in a flip-top gift box with a full set of wooden accessories.

The launch is built around a design principle the brand summarizes as finishability - the idea that a large wooden puzzle should be something an adult puzzler can realistically finish, display and keep, rather than abandon halfway through. Every puzzle in the series carries a printed section map on its backside, allowing puzzlers to divide even the darkest, busiest background into zones and build them one at a time. Woodbests estimates the collection's flagship design can be completed in roughly two hours using the guides.

Pieces are cut oversized - up to three times larger than standard puzzle pieces - keeping fine details such as an octopus suction cup or a shell ridge readable and easy to handle. Roughly one in eight pieces in the flagship design is a shaped "whimsy" piece cut in the silhouette of a shell, starfish or small sea creature: more than 40 in total. Each box also includes an Achievement Tracker Plate - a wooden plate for recording the puzzler's name, date, time and difficulty - and a rigid upright reference board that doubles as the gift box lid.

The nine designs

Treasure Keeper OtterSunlit AbyssOcean Sovereign OctopusPolar Sanctuary PenguinsSong of the Ocean Blue WhaleAncient Wanderer Sea TurtleLuminous Bloom JellyfishStar of the Reef StarfishPrismatic Betta Fish

Piece counts and finished sizes for the companion designs vary slightly - each artwork has its own shaped outline - and full specifications are published with each product.

Hero product: Ocean Sovereign Octopus

Leading the collection is the Ocean Sovereign Octopus (310 pieces, finished size 51.2 × 51 cm / 20.2 × 20.1 in) - a near-heraldic portrait of a burnt-orange and gold octopus spread across a dark reef, its turquoise eyes at the composition's center. Shells, starfish and fern-like seaweed fill the space between the tentacles; the hand-drawn detail, deepened with AI-assisted color grading, reads like an antique natural-history plate rather than a photograph. The high-contrast palette of burnt orange against deep teal is engineered to stay dramatic under warm indoor light - the conditions in which most puzzling actually happens - and the finished artwork is intended to be framed and displayed as home décor rather than taken apart.

Craft, materials and certifications

Every puzzle is cut from 100% natural basswood by laser to a stated precision of 0.1 mm - the tolerance behind the distinctive "snap" fit of a wooden puzzle - and printed with non-toxic UV ink. Artwork outlines and whimsy cutting patterns are hand-drawn by the brand's own design team, part of a catalog of more than 300 original designs. Woodbests operates five production facilities with manufacturing partners holding more than twenty years of wooden toy experience.

Each puzzle carries CPC (U.S.), CE and CE-Toy (EU) and RoHS certifications and is recommended for ages 14 and up. Woodbests holds a U.S. registered trademark effective since 2020 (USPTO serial no. 90399740) and sells exclusively through its own direct-to-consumer channels.

The collection is the flagship product expression of a pivotal year for the brand. The year opened with Woodbests extending beyond its basswood origins: an acrylic puzzle line - translucent window-hanging suncatchers, morphing lenticular puzzles, DIY clock kits and 3D mechanical kits - went on sale in the spring and quickly set brand sales records. In October, the company formally framed that evolution under the banner "Beyond Basswood," reaffirming that the new lines are held to the same material standard as its wood originals. In between, the brand undertook a two-month strategic sales pause through September 30 for a complete visual identity and packaging upgrade. The Masterpiece Reserve Edition line, debuting with Azure Dreams Collection Vol. 1, closes the year as the premium expression of that reset, backed by a committed investment of at least $1 million in U.S. and Canada digital advertising and localized marketing in the second half of 2026.

"I wanted to provide more people with an opportunity to immerse themselves in the fun of jigsaw games - just like I did when I was younger. A leisurely pastime that brings joy and peace," said Linda, founder of Woodbests.

Availability

The Azure Dreams Collection Vol. 1 is available now through the brand's official direct-to-consumer channels. High-resolution product photography and press materials are available upon request.

About Woodbests

Woodbests is a premium wooden jigsaw puzzle brand founded in 2019 by designer Linda, offering original, hand-illustrated wooden puzzles cut from 100% natural basswood with laser precision and non-toxic UV printing. Its catalog of 300-plus original designs spans wooden jigsaws, shaped whimsy puzzles, custom photo puzzles, acrylic puzzles and 3D wooden craft kits, alongside collaborations with twelve-plus international artists. Woodbests sells directly to consumers in markets across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom and Australia.